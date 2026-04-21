Foundation Medicine Expands Existing Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Develop a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic to Identify Patients with Homozygous MTAP Deletion

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global precision medicine company, today announced an expansion to its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to develop FoundationOne®CDx as a next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostic to identify patients with homozygous MTAP deletion in multiple indications for an investigational targeted therapy. The expansion broadens Foundation Medicine’s longstanding relationship in advancing biomarker-driven therapies with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Homozygous deletion is a major cause of MTAP deficiency.1 Copy number calling can have low signal-to-noise ratio, making the alterations challenging to accurately identify. FoundationOne CDx is a tissue-based next-generation sequencing test approved by the FDA to detect copy number loss. Accurate reporting of homozygous deletion can help identify eligible patients for targeted therapies.

“Homozygous MTAP deletion is a critical biomarker, yet one that can be difficult to detect without an assay that unveils blind spots others interpret as noise,” said Troy Schurr, chief commercial officer at Foundation Medicine. “Foundation Medicine has approved companion diagnostic indications across all four major classes of genomic alterations and works with biopharmaceutical companies to support biomarker-driven therapy development. We look forward to collaborating with partners to help more patients benefit from advancements in precision oncology.”

Learn more about Foundation Medicine’s solutions portfolio for biopharmaceutical partners: https://www.foundationmedicine.com/unveiling-blind-spots

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

1 Necchi A, Cigliola A, Tateo V, et al. Nature and distribution of methyl thioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) genomic loss in human tumors. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(16_suppl):3067. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.3067

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