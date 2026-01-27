SUBSCRIBE
Fortrea to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

January 27, 2026 
DURHAM, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Neupert and Chief Financial Officer, Jill McConnell will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8:45 am ET.

The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Fortrea Investor Relations website. A webcast replay will be available after the event.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, hima.inguva@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


Fortrea
