Fortrea Announces Updated Presentation Time at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced an updated presentation time of 11:15 am PST on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference (San Francisco).

CEO Anshul Thakral, CFO Jill McConnell, and SVP of Investor Relations, Tracy Krumme will participate in the conference. The live webcast and replay can be accessed through the “Events” section of Fortrea’s  Investor Relations website. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their banking representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, Tracy.Krumme@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


