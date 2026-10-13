Fortitude Biomedicines Announces Oral Presentation of FTB-918 for the Treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis at ACR Convergence 2026

FTB-918 is a first-in-class, dual-targeting antibody fusion engineered to simultaneously deplete pathogenic T cells and neutralize IL-17A, addressing both a cellular driver and a key inflammatory mediator of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) in a single molecule

FTB-918 is expected to enter the clinic in the first half of 2027

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACR2026--Fortitude Biomedicines, Inc. (Fortitude), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision antibody-based therapies for the treatment of a wide range of autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced that an abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026, being held in Orlando, Florida on November 6-11, 2026.

Fortitude’s lead program, FTB-918, has shown promising preclinical biological activity for the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). While currently approved therapies for axSpA neutralize inflammatory cytokines that promote the disease, including IL-17 inhibitors and other biologics or targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, a substantial portion of patients fail to achieve or sustain adequate disease control. Pathogenic CD8+ T cells expressing the TRBV9 gene segment are elevated in the circulation and the synovial fluid of inflamed joints of axSpA patients. FTB-918 was engineered and optimized as a first-in-class dual-targeting antibody fusion designed to simultaneously deplete pathogenic TRBV9+ CD8+ T cells and neutralize IL-17A, thus addressing two distinct and highly relevant disease mechanisms in the pathogenesis and progression of axSpA. Preclinical data support the potential for FTB-918 to offer clinical benefits differentiated from existing axSpA therapies, addressing the ongoing unmet need in this indication.

“We are excited to showcase FTB-918 and to share compelling preclinical data supporting its advancement into the clinic in the first half of 2027,” said Dr. Joseph Leveque, Chief Medical Officer of Fortitude. “While IL-17 and TNF-alpha inhibitor-based therapies are used to block inflammatory cytokine pathways contributing to axSpA symptoms, they do not remove the pathogenic T cells that are responsible for initiating and driving disease progression. Conversely, depleting TRBV9+ T cells alone addresses part of the root cause of axSpA, but may not deliver a broad and durable disease control patients need. FTB-918 is designed to do both. We believe this dual mechanism has the potential to be applied to other TRBV9+ driven diseases.”

“Despite advances in the treatment of axSpA over the past two decades, many patients still do not reach low disease activity or inactive disease by validated measures such as Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS), highlighting the unmet need in this condition,” said Atul Deodhar, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of Rheumatology Clinics at the Division of Arthritis & Rheumatic Diseases at Oregon Health & Science University. “The identification of TRBV9+ CD8+ T cell expansion in axSpA has opened the door to a cellular target beyond cytokine blockade. What makes FTB-918 scientifically compelling is that it combines this targeted cell depletion with IL-17A neutralization, a mechanism with well-established clinical benefit in axSpA. Each approach individually leaves other disease pathways unaddressed; combining them in one therapeutic has the potential to offer patients more meaningful benefits.”

The oral presentation will be featured at ACR Convergence 2026:

Title: FTB-918: A Dual Targeting Antibody With TRBV9+ T Cell Depletion and IL-17A Neutralization for the Treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis

FTB-918: A Dual Targeting Antibody With TRBV9+ T Cell Depletion and IL-17A Neutralization for the Treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis Presenter: Atul Deodhar, M.D., Oregon Health & Science University

Atul Deodhar, M.D., Oregon Health & Science University Session: Spondyloarthritis Including Psoriatic Arthritis - Treatment

Spondyloarthritis Including Psoriatic Arthritis - Treatment Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET Abstract #: 2941

About Fortitude Biomedicines

Fortitude Biomedicines is a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, pioneering next-generation immune cell targeting biologics and an antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) platform powered by proprietary molecular glue payloads. By integrating the precision targeting of ADCs with the catalytic power of targeted protein degradation, the company is developing transformative therapies with the potential to expand the therapeutic window of ADCs, overcome resistance mechanisms, and unlock new target space. Leveraging a robust discovery engine and an experienced team of drug hunters, Fortitude is building a differentiated pipeline of biologics and ADCs aimed at delivering meaningful benefits to patients with high unmet medical need.

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