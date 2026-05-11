Forge Biologics Announces Seven Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting

Oral and poster presentations highlight data from Forge’s FUEL™ AAV manufacturing platform and advancements in process characterization and late-phase manufacturing to support the growing number of gene therapy programs advancing toward commercialization

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Biologics, (“Forge”), a leading manufacturer of gene therapies and member of the Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services group, today announced that it will deliver seven presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting, taking place May 11-15, 2026, in Boston. The presentations include two technical sessions, co-chairing an oral abstract session, and four scientific posters.

“As the gene therapy field enters a critical phase of maturation, manufacturing must evolve to support both larger patient populations and the growing number of programs advancing into late-stage development,” said John Maslowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forge. “At ASGCT, we’re proud to showcase how our FUEL™ platform is enabling more doses per batch, improving scalability for broader indications. We’ll also highlight our continued investments in process characterization and late-phase manufacturing to help developers move efficiently from clinical development to commercialization.”

SESSION PRESENTATIONS

Sponsored Symposia

Title: More Doses, Same Run: Process Innovation and Late-Phase Manufacturing Frameworks for Developers

Presenters:

Frank Agbogbo, Ph.D., Vice President of Process Development, Forge

Adam Davis, Ph.D., Vice President of Analytical Development, Forge

John Kerwin, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Operations, Ascidian Therapeutics

Brianna Barrett, Ph.D., Director of Technical Sales & Scientific Advisory, Forge (moderator)

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Location: Room 109AB

Tools & Technology Forum

Title: Validation of AUC Assay to Characterize AAV Empty to Full Capsid Ratio

Presenter: Micah Witte, Senior Scientist, Analytical Development

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall Presentation Theater

Session: Oral Abstract Session

Title: AAV Cell Line Development and Engineering

Co-Chair: Frank Agbogbo, Ph.D., Vice President of Process Development

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 8:00-9:45 a.m.

Location: MCEC Room 258ABC (Level 2)

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: The Role of a Drug Master File in Multi-Program Data Sharing and Improving Review Efficiency

Presenter: Julianne Bartz, Senior Manager of Regulatory Affairs

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Poster # 1233

Title: Advancing Purification Technologies and Process Innovations to Support High rAAV Upstream Productivity and Meet Growing Industry Demand

Presenter: Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Director of Downstream Process Development

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Poster # 1164

Title: From Development to Commercialization: Late-Stage Process Characterization for rAAV Manufacturing

Presenter: Keerthana Subramanian, Associate Director of Downstream Process Development

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Poster # 2164

Title: Advancing High-Yield Suspension HEK293 rAAV Manufacturing in Single-Use Bioreactors

Presenter: Steven Wesel, Director of Upstream Process Development

Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Poster # 3145

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website, and conference participants can also access posters through the ASGCT website.

Forge Biologics will be at booth #1349 in the Exhibitor Hall.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics, a member of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, is a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) enabling access to life-changing gene therapies by bringing them from concept to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility, the Hearth, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and houses 20 custom-designed cGMP suites with 20,000L of bioreactor capacity. Forge’s end-to-end, scalable plasmid and AAV manufacturing services include research-grade manufacturing, process and analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, fill and finish, and integrated regulatory support to help accelerate the timelines of transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

Media Inquiries

Marina Corleto

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

media@forgebiologics.com