FORE Biotherapeutics to Present Plixorafenib Abstract at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

April 30, 2025 | 
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics, a registration stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to developing targeted therapies to treat patients with cancer, today announced that a plixorafenib abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), taking place May 30-June 3, 2025 in Chicago.



At ASCO 2025, Karisa Schreck, M.D., Ph.D., from the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, will present a trials-in-progress poster highlighting the study design of the global registration-intended FORTE Master Protocol, which includes four sub-protocol baskets evaluating plixorafenib in distinct patient populations. The three monotherapy indications currently under evaluation are BRAF V600 Recurrent Primary Central Nervous System Tumors, Rare BRAF V600 Mutated Solid Tumors and Solid Tumors with BRAF Fusions.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: FORTE: A phase 2 master protocol assessing plixorafenib for BRAF-altered cancers
Poster Session: Central Nervous System Tumors
Date and Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Abstract Number: TPS2091
Presenter: Karisa Schreck, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in FORTE, a global registrational basket trial to support three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902 | ForeBio@argotpartners.com

