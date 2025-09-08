Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Clinical Expertise And Real-World Evidence Capabilities Advancing Treatment of Blood Cancers

Abstracts Presented at Worldwide Gathering of Hematology Experts

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians, clinicians, and senior leaders from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) are among the internationally recognized experts presenting advancements in the treatment of hematologic malignancies at the Society for Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2025 annual meeting this week in Houston.

Lucio N. Gordan , MD. "We are driving advances in blood cancers by accelerating development of new therapies."

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "By combining the care of more than one million patients with our deep clinical, research, and informatics expertise, we are driving meaningful advances in understanding blood cancers and accelerating the development of new therapies."

FCS Director of Real-World Evidence Amanda Warner, MS, RN is the presenting author of two abstracts:

Myelofibrosis Observational Real-World Experience in Community Oncology (MORE-CO): A Retrospective Analysis of Baseline Clinical Factors Impacting Overall Survival | Co-authors are Lucio N. Gordan , MD, Arsh Singh , MD Trevor Heritage , PhD









, MD, Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes of Luspatercept in Treatment-Naïve Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) in a Large Community Oncology Practice | Co-authors are Gustavo Fonseca , MD, FACP

"FCS in recent years has made forward-thinking investments in proprietary real-world datasets and advanced data science," noted Heritage. "Our comprehensive approach transforms real-world clinical data into high-quality insights that are driving improvements in clinical decision making, closing gaps in care, and enhancing patient experiences and outcomes."

Additionally, the following abstract presentations feature research results with FCS participation:

Phase 2 SubQSA Study of Subcutaneous (SC) Isatuximab (Isa) Administered by an On-Body Delivery System With Weekly Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone (Kd) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) – co-authored by Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD









Preliminary Insights into CAR-T Therapy for Melanoma: A Systematic Review – co-authored by Uma Iyer, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist.

At any point in time, more than 150 active clinical trials are underway at FCS, including early-phase studies at one of three drug development units. Research conducted at FCS is made possible through valuable relationships with Sarah Cannon Research Institute , one of the world's leading clinical research organizations, and Paradigm Health , an AI-enabled clinical trial matching and recruitment platform. In recent years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation, prior to approval.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)



For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

