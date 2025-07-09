First Patients Enrolled in IMPRoVED-AF Study Using vMap, a Non-Invasive ECG-Based Tool Designed to Guide More Effective AF Ablation

Prospective, Multi-Center Study Aims to Build Evidence Demonstrating How Arrhythmia Analysis Tool Enhances Treatment for Persistent and Recurrent AF

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medtech--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company transforming standard ECG data into actionable insights that guide arrhythmia care, today announced that Baptist Health Lexington has enrolled the first patients in the IMPRoVED-AF clinical study. Baptist Health Lexington, a 434-bed acute care hospital, is a long-time leader in innovative approaches to treat heart disease and related conditions.

IMPRoVED-AF is a prospective, randomized, controlled, international, multi-center study designed to rigorously compare clinical outcomes in patients undergoing pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) alone versus PVI and additional driver ablation guided by vMap®, the only FDA-cleared non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology designed to improve, enhance, and accelerate ablation procedures, utilizing data from a standard 12-lead ECG. The study aims to demonstrate the comparative clinical benefit of using vMap to identify and ablate non-pulmonary vein electrical drivers, when used alongside standard-of-care ablation techniques, including advanced technologies such as pulsed field ablation (PFA), in patients with persistent and recurrent atrial fibrillation (AF).

“Enrolling the first patient in the IMPRoVED-AF study marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts at Baptist Health to further advance care for our patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias,” said Dr. Gery Tomassoni, Principal Investigator and cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health Lexington. “For patients with persistent and recurrent AF, treatment has often been ineffective due to the inability to identify the source of the arrhythmia. Using vMap to determine a targeted ablation strategy beyond the pulmonary veins provides an opportunity to target drivers that were previously undetectable. That means better care and more effective, lasting results for patients.”

With growing pressure to improve outcomes and reduce re-do procedures, physicians and hospitals are seeking non-invasive tools that can improve targeting while maintaining necessary workflow efficiencies. vMap is designed to address this need by delivering rapid analysis and insights from a standard 12-lead ECG.

“The IMPRoVED-AF study is an important validation of the meaningful impact vMap is already delivering in the EP lab,” said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “This isn’t about incremental improvement; it’s a leap forward in how we identify and treat complex arrhythmias. vMap is uncovering drivers that often go undetected, helping physicians deliver more effective and durable outcomes. This study is a critical part of our strategy to build the clinical evidence that drives confident adoption, supports value in health systems, and positions vMap as the new standard in arrhythmia care.”

The IMPRoVED-AF study, managed by Veranex, a global leader in clinical research, will enroll up to 384 patients with persistent and recurrent AF at approximately 20 electrophysiology centers across the United States and Europe. The primary endpoint of the study is freedom from AF at 12 months.

To learn more about the IMPRoVED-AF study, explore vMap technology, or request a clinical or strategic briefing, visit www.vektormedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About vMap®

vMap is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive solution that transforms data from a standard 12-lead ECG into actionable insights to guide arrhythmia care. The technology, developed with AI, localizes arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart — including both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias. vMap is used by electrophysiologists during triage, procedural planning, and ablation to help identify and target arrhythmia drivers more quickly and with greater confidence. Backed by growing clinical evidence, use of vMap has been associated with improved outcomes, reduced procedure time, and streamlined workflow across the arrhythmia care continuum.

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia drivers more quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is working to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies, and accelerate access to effective treatment strategies. To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Holifield

Levitate

(617) 233-3873

vektor@levitatenow.com