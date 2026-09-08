First licensed treatment now available for condition behind the UK’s leading cause of horse euthanasia

New veterinary treatment targets insulin dysregulation, the most common cause of laminitis in horses and ponies

Bracknell, United Kingdom – Boehringer Ingelheim has announced the availability in Great Britain of the first licensed treatment for equine insulin dysregulation, the most common underlying cause of laminitis, which is the leading cause of euthanasia in horses in the UK.

Laminitis is one of the most devastating conditions in equine health. The statistics surrounding the disease are stark:

One in 10 horses and ponies in Great Britain develops laminitis every year,¹ with 90% cases linked to insulin dysregulation,² a metabolic condition in which an abnormal response to dietary sugars produces dangerously high insulin levels that directly damage hoof tissues.

Yet insulin dysregulation is estimated to affect as many as one in five horses and ponies,³ many of whom show no obvious outward signs of illness.

Laminitis is the leading driver of mortality, accounting for one in four euthanasia cases tracked by a major UK cohort study. It is the single biggest cause of equine euthanasia, ahead of colic.⁴

Of horses that develop laminitis, one in three will be euthanised within 12 months of diagnosis.⁵

“Living with a horse prone to laminitis can be incredibly stressful and utterly heartbreaking,” said Ashleigh Faulkner, owner of Hartwell Riding Stables. “You live in a constant state of anxiety, scrutinising every blade of grass, every feed choice and hesitant step your horse takes, so important to speak to your vet if you are concerned.”

While lush spring pastures are traditionally blamed for laminitis, high laminitis risk is a year-round concern. This vulnerability is particularly common in native breeds, cobs and horses that gain weight easily, though it can also affect animals that do not appear overweight.

An innovation, years in the making

Horse owners can now speak to their vet about the first licensed treatment specifically developed to help protect high-risk horses and ponies from laminitis. Given once daily, this oral treatment provides an effective new approach for horses whose laminitis risk cannot be controlled by diet and exercise management alone.

In a clinical study, no ponies that received the treatment developed clinical laminitis, compared with 38% of untreated ponies.⁶ This result is the product of more than 14 years of horse-specific research and 19 dedicated studies, making this the most comprehensively evidenced treatment of its kind available for horses.

"This is the culmination of years of research and expertise," said Dr Craig Beck, Head of Animal Health UK and Ireland, Boehringer Ingelheim. "As the leader in equine health, Boehringer is proud to introduce Great Britain’s first licensed treatment specifically targeted at the leading cause of laminitis. Being first is just the start and we're committed to leading the wider conversation, helping owners and vets alike recognise hidden risks early and take meaningful action against laminitis.”

Recognising the risk

Early intervention is key and a vet can advise on appropriate testing and next steps. Speak to your vet if your horse or pony:

Has previously had laminitis

Gains weight easily or is difficult to keep lean

Has a cresty neck or abnormal fat deposits around the tailhead, shoulders or ribs

Shows signs of footsoreness or stiffness, particularly on hard ground

Has changed gait, stance or willingness to exercise

Older horses are also more susceptible to Equine Cushing’s Disease (Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction), a hormonal disorder of the pituitary gland that further increases the risk of laminitis.

What can be done

Careful feeding and exercise remain the foundation of laminitis protection, but for some horses and ponies, these measures simply are not enough to bring insulin levels under control. Because high laminitis risk can develop without obvious outward signs, testing is a critical first step. A routine blood sample, taken by a vet, can identify whether high insulin levels are silently putting your horse at risk before laminitis appears.

"Laminitis is one of the most common and welfare-impacting conditions we face in equine practice. Until recently, treatment and prevention options have been limited. The availability of a therapy specifically developed and approved for horses represents an important advance and provides vets with a powerful new option to directly target the primary cause behind the majority laminitis cases," said Professor Andy Durham BVSc BSc CertEP DEIM DipECEIM MRCVS, RCVS and European Specialist in Equine Internal Medicine, Liphook Equine Hospital.

Laminitis risk is a long-term concern, but with the right combination of diet management, exercise and, where appropriate, veterinary treatment, flare-ups can be effectively prevented and controlled.

If you are concerned about your horse or pony, speak to your veterinary surgeon about laminitis and testing for insulin dysregulation. The treatment will be available from veterinary surgeons across England, Scotland and Wales from September 2026.

References

Pollard D, Wylie CE, Newton JR, Verheyen KLP. Incidence and clinical signs of owner-reported equine laminitis in a cohort of horses and ponies in Great Britain. Equine Veterinary Journal. 2019;51(5):587–594. Karikoski N, Horn I, McGowan T, McGowan C. The prevalence of endocrinopathic laminitis among horses presented for laminitis at a first-opinion/referral equine hospital. Domest Anim Endocrinol. 2011;41:111–7. Morgan R, McGowan T, McGowan C. Prevalence and risk factors for hyperinsulinaemia in ponies in Queensland, Australia. Aust Vet J. 2014;92(4):101–6. Pollard D, Wylie CE, Newton JR, Verheyen KLP. Factors associated with euthanasia in horses and ponies enrolled in a laminitis cohort study in Great Britain. Preventive Veterinary Medicine. 2020;174:104833. DOI: 10.1016/j.prevetmed.2019.104833. Luthersson N, Mannfalk M, Parkin TD, Harris P. Laminitis: risk factors and outcome in a group of Danish horses. Journal of Equine Veterinary Science. 2017;53:68–73. Meier, A., Reiche, D., de Laat, M., Pollitt, C., Walsh, D., & Sillence, M. (2018). PLoS One, 13(9), e0203655.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk

Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk/animal-health

Media contact

Andrew Nye

Animal Health Communications Lead

T +44 1344 744728

M +44 7768 023350

andrew.nye@boehringer-ingelheim.com



