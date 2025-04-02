FineHeart announces the appointment of Sébastien Robitaille as Chief Financial Officer

A seasoned expert to structure FineHeart’s key functions during its scale-up phase

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FineHeart S.A., a clinical-stage medtech company developing breakthrough solutions for cardiology, announces the appointment of Sébastien Robitaille as Chief Financial Officer.









Driven by the challenges of scaling up innovative healthcare companies, Sébastien brings over 25 years of professional experience, primarily in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with solid expertise in business transformation and financing, including on the Nasdaq.

Sébastien Robitaille joins FineHeart’s management team to support the company’s growth and strategic development, focusing on the deployment and commercialization of FlowMaker®, a breakthrough fully implantable medical device for the treatment of advanced heart failure, currently in clinical trials. Sébastien’s mission will include overseeing all finance and support functions to ensure FineHeart’s growth. He will work closely with Hélène Cima, VP of Finance, who has been supporting the company since its inception.

"Sébastien’s appointment is an important step in FineHeart’s ongoing transformation and ramp up to becoming a leader in cardiovascular disease treatment. His extensive knowledge and international experience in the healthtech industry will be invaluable in driving our sustained expansion. Beyond his financial expertise, Sébastien has demonstrated his ability to structure high-growth companies with a comprehensive and operational vision,” commented Arnaud Mascarell, CEO and co-founder of FineHeart.

"Joining FineHeart at this crucial stage of its growth is an incredible opportunity,” said Sébastien Robitaille. "I am excited to join a brilliant and dedicated team that has positioned FineHeart at the forefront of medical technology innovation. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in finance and corporate transformation to support the leadership’s ambitious vision and establish FineHeart as a key player in the industry.”

Before joining FineHeart, Sébastien Robitaille held strategic roles at DBV Technologies, a French biotech company listed on Euronext and Nasdaq. He successfully led multiple fundraising efforts, securing over $1 billion, and orchestrated DBV’s transformation from a research startup into a company ready to launch a product in Europe and the United States. Previously, he spent 17 years in various roles within Ipsen’s Group Finance Department, contributing to the company’s transformation following its IPO.

