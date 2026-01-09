Find Therapeutics Announces Series A Extension Financing and Appointment of Dr. Thierry Abribat as Executive Chairman of the Board

MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for demyelinating diseases, today announced that it closed its Series A Extension Round of CAD$10 million from current investors CTI Life Sciences, Investissement Québec and adMare BioInnovations. The financing follows the successful completion of a Phase I clinical trial in healthy subjects of its lead drug candidate tasronetide - a first-in-class peptide targeting the NRP1/Plexin-A1 receptor complex to restore natural remyelination. Proceeds of the financing will be dedicated to Phase 2-readiness activities, including a Phase 1b PET imaging clinical trial in individuals with Multiple Sclerosis.

Find Therapeutics is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thierry Abribat as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Paul F. Truex, who will remain an active member of the Board. Dr. Abribat joined Find's Board earlier this year and is a seasoned biotech executive with a proven track record of founding and successfully exiting multiple companies. In his role, he will assist Find Therapeutics' Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frédéric Lemaître Auger in leading the company's strategy and activities.

"This Series A extension demonstrates the continued confidence of our investors in Find's mission and progress," said Dr. Lemaître Auger. "With this additional funding, we are well-equipped to drive our pipeline forward, including conducting a de-risking Phase 1b PET trial and achieving Phase 2-readiness. We are also excited to welcome Thierry as Executive Chairman and retain the support of Paul on the Board of Directors. Their experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we advance our programs and prepare for the next stage of growth."

"I am honored to take on the role of Executive Chairman at such a pivotal time for Find Therapeutics," said Dr. Thierry Abribat. "Its clinical-stage lead program, tasronetide, is derived from compelling science and the preclinical data support a differentiated profile. Our team is deeply committed to bringing a well-needed novel therapeutic approach to patients suffering from demyelinating diseases. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the leadership team to bring the company to its next stage of growth."

About Tasronetide (formerly FTX-101)

Find's clinical drug candidate, tasronetide, is a first-in-class remyelinating agent for the treatment of Chronic Optic Neuropathy and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Tasronetide is a therapeutic peptide that targets the transmembrane domain of the NRP1/Plexin-A1 receptor complex. Overexpressed in the brains of people with MS, this complex has been shown to inhibit both migration and differentiation of oligodendrocyte precursor cells into myelinating oligodendrocytes. Compelling preclinical data for tasronetide in demyelinating models demonstrate neuroprotection and robust myelin repair activity. Recent Phase I clinical data demonstrate that tasronetide is safe and well tolerated.

About Find Therapeutics

Find Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation therapies to treat demyelinating diseases, such as Chronic Optic Neuropathy and Multiple Sclerosis. The company is based on technology and know-how from scientific founder Dr. Dominique Bagnard, Professor at the University of Strasbourg through an exclusive license with SATT Conectus. Visit https://www.findtherapeutics.com/ for more details about Find Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Find Therapeutics' plans and strategies. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. Find Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update these statements beyond applicable legal requirements.

