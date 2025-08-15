Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. and The Gates Foundation Lead Largest-Ever Sickle Cell Disease Study, Unlocking Pathways for Gene-Based and Repurposed Therapies

Landmark AI-driven analysis backed by The Gates Foundation sets stage for transformative treatments in one of the world's most underserved diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty1 AI Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), a leader in AI-powered drug repurposing and precision medicine, today announced the completion of the largest and most comprehensive study of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) ever undertaken. Leveraging a decade's worth of real-world patient data, the study mapped disease progression and treatment outcomes at an unprecedented scale—marking a major milestone in the fight against this life-threatening genetic disorder.

Funded by The Gates Foundation and conducted in collaboration with scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the Stellenbosch University Centre for Infectious Diseases in South Africa, the groundbreaking research delivers the most detailed understanding to date of SCD's clinical landscape.

"This is more than a scientific achievement—it's a turning point," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 AI Labs. "By combining AI-driven analytics with world-class partnerships, we are accelerating the path toward affordable, effective treatments for millions who have long been overlooked."

The study's findings have been submitted to one of the world's most respected hematology journals and will be presented this September at a specialist conference in Senegal, drawing leading global experts in blood disorders.

Beyond its academic and clinical impact, the study serves as a catalyst for next-generation gene-based therapies and the repurposing of existing medicines—two approaches that can dramatically shorten timelines and reduce costs in bringing new treatments to market. With an estimated 7.74 million people worldwide living with SCD—most in sub-Saharan Africa and among people of African descent—this work addresses one of the highest-burden, least-served health challenges globally.

Powered by advanced analytics technologies pioneered at Fifty1 AI Labs, the project demonstrates how AI can mine real-world clinical data at scale, uncovering insights that can transform treatment strategies across multiple disease areas.

