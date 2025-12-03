FibroGen to Present at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the Company will be attending and presenting at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit being held on December 11, 2025, in New York, NY.

Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of FibroGen, will participate in a panel titled Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-Term, Potentially Stock-Moving Catalysts on Thursday, December 11 at 12:15 PM ET at the Sofitel New York.

FibroGen’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at Oppenheimer.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate the development plan for the Phase 3 trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

David DeLucia, CFA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ir@fibrogen.com