FibroBiologics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O'Heeron, and Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference taking place June 30 – July 1, 2026.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on June 30, 2026, and will be moderated by Matthew Caufield, Senior Research Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co. FibroBiologics will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics



Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:



info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:



Nic Johnson



Russo Partners



(212) 845-4242



fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:



Liz Phillips



Russo Partners



(347) 956-7697



Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.