FibroBiologics Advances Patient Dosing for Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CYWC628 for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Company continues to advance CYWC628 manufacturing with second GMP drug product run released for shipment to Australia and a third run nearing completion

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that the first patients have been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating CYWC628 for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Initial dosing took place during the week of June 1, 2026.

In parallel with clinical progress, FibroBiologics continues to advance manufacturing of CYWC628 to support ongoing trial activity. Drug product from the Company's second good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing run has been released and is scheduled to ship to Australia during the week of June 15, 2026. FibroBiologics has also completed the manufacturing of the first two batches of its third GMP manufacturing run.

“Initiating treatment in our first patients marks the moment our science transitions from the laboratory into the lives of the people in need,” said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “Fibroblasts are the body's own architects of repair, and CYWC628 is designed to restore the underlying biology that chronic wounds have lost rather than managing symptoms. Successfully advancing our clinical and manufacturing operations in parallel reflects the disciplined execution we set out to deliver.”

“Producing consecutive GMP runs of CYWC628 demonstrates that our fibroblast manufacturing platform is reproducible and ready to supply the ongoing clinical trial and beyond,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “This consistency is foundational. It provides us confidence both in the integrity of the product reaching patients and our ability to scale for clinical use.”

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About CYWC628

CYWC628 is an investigational topically administered allogeneic fibroblast cell-based therapy for wound healing. Preclinical data suggest CYWC628 may significantly accelerate wound healing compared to currently available treatments.

FibroBiologics is conducting a prospective, multicenter, randomized clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CYWC628 in treating refractory diabetic foot ulcers with up to 12 weeks of treatment using either standard of care plus a low or high-dose of CYWC628, or standard of care only.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning FibroBiologics’ clinical trials and research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications, (e) FibroBiologics’ ability to manufacture its product candidates; and (f) FibroBiologics’ ability to conduct clinical trials. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

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Russo Partners

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Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com