Feinstein Institutes’ Journal Molecular Medicine Reaches All-Time High Impact Factor; Bioelectronic Medicine Receives First

Major milestones for both journals highlight Feinstein Institutes’ commitment to advancing breakthrough medical science

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the home of medical research at the Northeast’s largest non-profit health system Northwell Health, today announced that its two peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journals have reached significant milestones, reflecting the strength, quality and global influence of the research they publish.

Molecular Medicine, published in collaboration with Springer Nature’s BioMed Central, has achieved its highest impact factor (IF) since the journal’s founding in 1994, raising its score to 8.3 from 6.4. Bioelectronic Medicine, also published with BioMed Central, has received its first-ever impact factor of 6.8, marking a major milestone for the innovative journal.

An impact factor is a key measurement of a journal’s importance and influence within the scientific community. It is calculated by dividing the number of 2025’s citations by the total number of articles published in the previous two years, according to analytics firm Clarivate. These scores help researchers determine where to publish their work and which journals to consult for foundational studies.

“Science advances when researchers publish foundational work and build upon it with new experiments,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes, Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research and editor-in-chief of Bioelectronic Medicine. “The high impact factors of both Molecular Medicine and Bioelectronic Medicine are evidence that leading researchers worldwide are turning to these journals as publication platforms for important new science.”

Molecular Medicine is now ranked among top journals; 38th out of 328 in the Biochemistry & Molecular Biology category and 40th out of 207 in the Cell Biology category. It receives thousands of research submissions each year. After a rigorous review process, the journal publishes approximately 10 percent of submitted manuscripts, and more than 460,000 papers have been downloaded to date.

“This is a significant achievement and a reflection of the dedication of our editorial team and the quality of research we publish,” said Betty Diamond, MD, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes and editor-in-chief of Molecular Medicine. “Impact factors help inform fellow researchers about the reach and influence a medical journal has on the larger scientific community and why they should consider submitting their studies for publication. We are proud of this milestone and hope it encourages more scientists to share their important work with us.”

Bioelectronic Medicine is now ranked 23rd out of 130 in the Engineering, Biomedical category and 42nd out of 330 in the Neurosciences category. The journal’s inaugural IF is a testament to the growing interest in the field of bioelectronic medicine, a field significantly bolstered by the recent landmark approval of the first vagus nerve implant stimulator to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis by the Food and Drug Administration in 2025.

The field of bioelectronic medicine – a convergence of molecular medicine, neuroscience and bioengineering – was pioneered at the Feinstein Institutes through the groundbreaking work of Dr. Tracey. The journal focuses on the use of implanted nerve-stimulating devices to measure, block, or regulate electrical signaling in the nervous system to treat diseases without pharmaceuticals. It bridges multiple disciplines – including material science, electrical engineering, artificial intelligence and immunology – and publishes research on precision neuromodulation, targeted pathways for managing conditions like arthritis and paralysis and closed-loop implantable systems.

“Receiving our first impact factor of 6.8 is a major milestone for Bioelectronic Medicine and reflects the groundbreaking work being done in this rapidly evolving field,” said Valentin A. Pavlov, PhD, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine, executive editor of Bioelectronic Medicine and Molecular Medicine. “This recognition validates the journal’s mission to advance bioelectronic medicine and showcases the innovative research shaping the future of treating disease through neuromodulation.”

Researchers interested in publishing in Molecular Medicine can submit manuscripts online here. Those interested in Bioelectronic Medicine can visit here.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its six institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, translational research, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in health condition, including endometriosis, lupus, postpartum depression, schizophrenia, sepsis. We are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – an innovative field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Matthew Libassi

631-793-5325

mlibassi@northwell.edu