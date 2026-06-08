Feinstein Institutes’ John M. Kane honored with 2026 Schizophrenia International Research Society Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Kane was recognized during the SIRS 2026 Annual Conference in Florence, Italy

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John M. Kane, MD, co-director of the Institute of Behavioral Science at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, was awarded the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS). This recognition celebrates his decades-long contributions that have transformed the understanding, treatment and outcomes for individuals living with schizophrenia worldwide.

The SIRS Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors in the field of schizophrenia research, recognizing individuals who have made sustained and exceptional contributions to scientific understanding, clinical practice, and global impact over their careers. The award was presented in March to Dr. Kane during the SIRS Annual Conference in Florence, Italy.

Dr. Kane is a pioneer in schizophrenia research. Along with his leadership roles as co-director of the Institute of Behavior Science, Dr. Kane holds the title of professor of psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Previously, he served as chair of Psychiatry for 34 years at Northwell’s Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks and as senior vice president for Behavioral Health Services at Northwell. His work has focused on the psychobiology and treatment of schizophrenia, recovery-oriented care, improving quality and cost-effectiveness of care and leveraging digital technology for enhanced patient outcomes.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Kane. “It is extremely gratifying to garner this level of peer recognition for work that has been inspired by patients and families, facilitated by mentors, colleagues and mentees and always a personal privilege.”

An acclaimed researcher, Dr. Kane has been the principal investigator on 24 U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants. His landmark work includes leading the NIH-funded Recovery After an Initial Schizophrenia Episode (RAISE) program, which developed the NAVIGATE model of coordinated specialty care (CSC) for first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients. He’s authored over 950 peer-reviewed papers and has published in numerous leading journals.

He is also renowned for his groundbreaking research with clozapine for treatment-resistant schizophrenia and his continuous focus on the therapeutic and adverse effects of psychotropic drugs, thereby informing benefit-to-risk considerations. Dr. Kane has served as president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, the Psychiatry Research Society and the Schizophrenia International Research Society, among other prestigious appointments.

“Dr. John Kane’s dedication and pioneering spirit have not only shaped the landscape of schizophrenia research, but have also directly improved the lives of countless patients and families globally,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes, Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “His well-deserved acknowledgement with the SIRS Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes his lifelong commitment to understanding mental health and behavioral health.”

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50+ research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its six institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, molecular medicine, and translational research. We are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – an innovative field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. The Feinstein Institutes publishes two open-access, international peer-reviewed journals Molecular Medicine and Bioelectronic Medicine. Through the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine, we offer an accelerated PhD program. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Julianne Mosher Allen

516-880-4824

jmosherallen@northwell.edu