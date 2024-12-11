FDA Roundup: December 10, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA announced that, on January 1, 2025, the FDA will open the Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) application portal for fiscal year 2026. This fee-based program offers expedited importation for food importers who meet eligibility criteria. The application portal will remain open until September 1, 2025, allowing ample time for importers to apply and benefit from expedited review processes. For more details on VQIP and the application process, importers can access the FDA’s resources on the FDA webpage or contact the VQIP Importers’ Help Desk (FSMAVQIP@fda.hhs.gov).

On Monday, the FDA updated the outbreak advisory for Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers with additional retailer recall information. FDA’s investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, the FDA’s Office of Global Policy and Strategy published a conversation with FDA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hilary Marston and Ann Meeker-O’Connell, director of the FDA’s Office of Clinical Policy, on the FDA’s role in the revision of the Declaration of Helsinki, the World Medical Association’s ethical principles for human studies. “What was great was being able to speak to experts from around the world who work on these issues, some of whom were regulators, but some of whom were not. This allowed us to hear those different perspectives,” said Dr. Marston about the 30-month revision process.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-december-10-2024-302328050.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration