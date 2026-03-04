SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fate Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 AM ET on Monday, March 9. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website following the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Ryan Douglas
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
IR@fatetherapeutics.com


Southern California Events
Fate Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
BioAtla Axes 70% of Staff, Explores Strategic Options
March 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie