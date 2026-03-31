Faro Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Scale Autonomous AI in Clinical Development

Faro will work with BMS to create structured protocol infrastructure to enable scalable AI deployment across global development programs

SAN DIEGO, CA — March 31, 2026 — Faro today announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to standardize on Faro’s digital protocol platform as the system of record for structured protocol design across its drug development organization.

This multi-year deployment establishes a structured digital protocol foundation designed to support the safe and scalable use of agentic AI across design, drafting, validation, and optimization workflows. The initiative reflects a broader industry shift from document-based development processes to structured, data-centric operating models.

As clinical trial protocols continue to grow in complexity, development organizations face increasing pressure to improve feasibility, reduce amendments, and shorten cycle times. Traditional document-centric approaches can limit visibility into cross-functional dependencies and make systematic validation challenging. By embedding structure directly into the protocol at the point of creation, BMS is implementing a more consistent and governed framework for study design that provides the infrastructure required to operationalize AI at scale.

Faro’s platform converts narrative protocol design elements, such as objectives and endpoints, or the SoA, into structured digital assets aligned to corporate standards and industry frameworks. Within this foundation, AI agents can execute defined tasks with traceability and human oversight, such as:

● Simulating schedule of activities and assessing potential site and patient burden

● Quantifying and mitigating protocol complexity, allowing for mitigation of operational risks and potential amendment drivers prior to study launch

● Validating internal consistency across study design elements and supporting documents

● Benchmarking protocol characteristics against industry standards, including the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) framework