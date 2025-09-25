Faeth Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Positive Phase 2 Data in Ovarian Cancer at ESMO 2025

Imperial College London researcher-led trial demonstrated sapanisertib, also part of Faeth’s lead multi-node PIKTOR program, can improve treatment of ovarian cancer when added to paclitaxel

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target tumor metabolism, today announced that results from the investigator-initiated Phase 2 DICE trial (NCT03648489) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin.

Title: Mini Oral session: Gynaecological cancers

Location: Cologne Auditorium - CityCube A

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 11:01 am CEST

Presenter: Dr. Jonathan Krell, MD, Ovarian Cancer Action Research Centre at Imperial College London

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating targeted therapies with precision nutrition interventions to exploit metabolic vulnerabilities in cancer. Founded by renowned researchers from Cornell, Columbia, Cambridge, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and the Crick Institute—including Drs. Lewis Cantley, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Karen Vousden, Greg Hannon, and Scott Lowe—Faeth leverages its AI-driven MetabOS™ discovery platform to identify metabolic targets. Its lead clinical program, combining serabelisib, sapanisertib, and dietary intervention, aims to disrupt the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, demonstrating promising outcomes in cancers strongly associated with obesity and metabolic disorders. For more information, visit www.faeththerapeutics.com.

