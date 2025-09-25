SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Faeth Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Positive Phase 2 Data in Ovarian Cancer at ESMO 2025

September 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

Imperial College London researcher-led trial demonstrated sapanisertib, also part of Faeth’s lead multi-node PIKTOR program, can improve treatment of ovarian cancer when added to paclitaxel



AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target tumor metabolism, today announced that results from the investigator-initiated Phase 2 DICE trial (NCT03648489) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin.

Title: Mini Oral session: Gynaecological cancers
Location: Cologne Auditorium - CityCube A
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time: 11:01 am CEST
Presenter: Dr. Jonathan Krell, MD, Ovarian Cancer Action Research Centre at Imperial College London

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating targeted therapies with precision nutrition interventions to exploit metabolic vulnerabilities in cancer. Founded by renowned researchers from Cornell, Columbia, Cambridge, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and the Crick Institute—including Drs. Lewis Cantley, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Karen Vousden, Greg Hannon, and Scott Lowe—Faeth leverages its AI-driven MetabOS™ discovery platform to identify metabolic targets. Its lead clinical program, combining serabelisib, sapanisertib, and dietary intervention, aims to disrupt the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, demonstrating promising outcomes in cancers strongly associated with obesity and metabolic disorders. For more information, visit www.faeththerapeutics.com.


Contacts

Media Contacts
Patrick Schmidt
faeththerapeutics@consortpartners.com

Texas Phase II Data Ovarian cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
PODCAST
What Do AI and Hammers Have in Common?
September 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Illustration of cancer cells being held in the crosshairs of a scope
Opinion
For Scalable Success in Cell Therapy, Regional Manufacturing Is the Smart Middle Path
September 16, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jane Koo
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Avidity Touts Functional Improvements for DMD Therapy, Clearing Way to FDA
September 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding a lung shape symbol against a blue background. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension, pneumonia
Lung cancer
BMS, BioNTech Post Geographically Consistent Mid-Stage PD-L1/VEGF Data in SCLC
September 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac