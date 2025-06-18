SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Expanding Innovations Receives FDA Clearance for N-GAGE™ Lumbar Plate System

June 18, 2025 | 
2 min read

Strategic Launch Expands Procedural Portfolio and Strengthens Market Position

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI), a rapidly growing spine company specializing in NON-SCREW-based Expandable Technology, today announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its N-GAGE Lumbar Plate System—the company's first spinal fixation platform as it continues to broaden its procedure-based solutions.

The modular, low-profile construct offers spine surgeons a flexible fixation solution for lateral and anterolateral lumbar fusions. The N-GAGE Plate uniquely pairs with the X-PAC® LLIF Expandable Interbody Cage System via a NON-SCREW-basedPolyaxial Coupler. This first-of-its-kind connection simplifies plate-to-cage attachment and allows anatomical conformity to the vertebral bodies, mitigating the limitations of rigid, screw-based-attached lumbar plates.

"This regulatory milestone not only reflects our ongoing commitment to solving persistent challenges that exist in spine surgery," said Ron Sacher, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "It represents the first of multiple upcoming technologies that will transition EI from a product-based technology company to a complete procedural solutions provider. N-GAGE™ unlocks new revenue opportunities and end-user value to complement our flagship, NON-SCREW-based X-PAC® expandable technology platform."

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is an emerging medical device leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage platform that would mitigate the incidence of post-op cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW-based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages replace the traditional inner implant drive screw with a patented lift and lock expansion mechanism that provides exceptional tactile feedback to the surgeon throughout implant expansion and robust locking of the implant upon completion of expansion. With over 15,000 cages implanted, surgeon adoption and trust in X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage technology continue to grow across the United States. Expanding Innovations continues to innovate with significant technology advancements and planned expansion of its X-PAC Portfolio in 2026.

For more information about Expanding Innovations, please visit ExpandingInnovations.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-innovations-receives-fda-clearance-for-n-gage-lumbar-plate-system-302485394.html

SOURCE Expanding Innovations

FDA Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
screenshot of Marty Makary speaking on the Megyn Kelly Show
Regulatory
Makary Doubles Down on Push To ‘Modernize’ FDA, Eyes Speedier Reviews
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
Approvals
CSL Wins First Approval for Preventive Hereditary Angioedema Drug
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bureaucracy and administration management success with a group of tangled red tape and people running away on a pencil drawing line as a bureaucratic solution symbol with 3D illustration elements.
FDA
FDA Rolls Out Commissioner’s Priority Voucher Program to Speed Drug Reviews
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst