Expanding Innovations Receives FDA Clearance for N-GAGE™ Lumbar Plate System

Strategic Launch Expands Procedural Portfolio and Strengthens Market Position

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI), a rapidly growing spine company specializing in NON-SCREW-based Expandable Technology, today announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its N-GAGE™ Lumbar Plate System—the company's first spinal fixation platform as it continues to broaden its procedure-based solutions.

The modular, low-profile construct offers spine surgeons a flexible fixation solution for lateral and anterolateral lumbar fusions. The N-GAGE™ Plate uniquely pairs with the X-PAC® LLIF Expandable Interbody Cage System via a NON-SCREW-based, Polyaxial Coupler. This first-of-its-kind connection simplifies plate-to-cage attachment and allows anatomical conformity to the vertebral bodies, mitigating the limitations of rigid, screw-based-attached lumbar plates.

"This regulatory milestone not only reflects our ongoing commitment to solving persistent challenges that exist in spine surgery," said Ron Sacher, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "It represents the first of multiple upcoming technologies that will transition EI from a product-based technology company to a complete procedural solutions provider. N-GAGE™ unlocks new revenue opportunities and end-user value to complement our flagship, NON-SCREW-based X-PAC® expandable technology platform."

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is an emerging medical device leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage platform that would mitigate the incidence of post-op cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW-based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages replace the traditional inner implant drive screw with a patented lift and lock expansion mechanism that provides exceptional tactile feedback to the surgeon throughout implant expansion and robust locking of the implant upon completion of expansion. With over 15,000 cages implanted, surgeon adoption and trust in X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage technology continue to grow across the United States. Expanding Innovations continues to innovate with significant technology advancements and planned expansion of its X-PAC Portfolio in 2026.

For more information about Expanding Innovations, please visit ExpandingInnovations.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-innovations-receives-fda-clearance-for-n-gage-lumbar-plate-system-302485394.html

SOURCE Expanding Innovations