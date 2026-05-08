Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2026

- Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com -

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in May:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2026: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 12 in Las Vegas.

2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 19 in New York City.

2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum: Exelixis is scheduled to present virtually at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20.

Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 27 in New York City.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules and biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our pipeline of franchise molecules, including our novel oral kinase inhibitor zanzalintinib, and to extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks of Exelixis, Inc.

Investors Contact:

Varant Shirvanian

Director, Investor Relations

Exelixis, Inc.

650-837-7917

vshirvanian@exelixis.com

Media Contact:

Hal Mackins

For Exelixis, Inc.

415-994-0040

hal@torchcomllc.com