Exciting Advances in Ulcerative Colitis Treatments: Skyrizi Gains Early Momentum Following FDA Approval in June

With Tremfya also securing approval in UC earlier this month, competition promises to be fierce among the IL-23s, according to Spherix Global Insights.

EXTON, PA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The past twelve months have been transformative for the rapidly evolving ulcerative colitis (UC) market, with a surge in advanced therapies receiving FDA approval. In June, AbbVie’s Skyrizi was approved for treating moderately to severely active UC in adults, making it the second IL-23 inhibitor to gain approval, following Eli Lilly’s Omvoh. Earlier this month, Johnson and Johnson’s Tremfya was approved for UC with a dual-acting MOA that inhibits IL-23 while binding to CD64.



In August 2024, two months post-approval, Spherix conducted a survey of 74 gastroenterologists through its Launch Dynamix™ service to gather insights into the adoption and perceptions of Skyrizi in UC. The findings revealed that over 90% of respondents were aware of the recent approval, and a majority had already prescribed Skyrizi to their UC patients. Just two months after approval, Skyrizi has captured more than double the market share in ulcerative colitis compared to Omvoh. Notably, gastroenterologists were already familiar with and experienced in using Skyrizi at the time of its approval, following its 2022 launch for Crohn’s disease. Additionally, AbbVie brings extensive experience in the IBD market with multiple successful product launches, whereas Omvoh represents Eli Lilly’s first entry into this competitive therapeutic area.

Surveyed gastroenterologists expressed positive opinions of Skyrizi’s efficacy, particularly in comparison to Stelara (Johnson & Johnson’s IL-12/23 inhibitor). The majority of gastroenterologists preferred Skyrizi over Stelara in terms of overall efficacy, aligning with the results of the SEQUENCE trial, which demonstrated Skyrizi’s superior efficacy in a direct head-to-head comparison with Stelara. As one physician noted, “I think the head-to-head trial showed good data. We are now focused on the more inflammatory pathway in the IL-23 and not the IL-12. Skyrizi can also rescue patients who have failed IL12-23. Those points have been effective for me to push Skyrizi over Stelara.”



Despite initial concerns regarding Skyrizi’s on-body injector (OBI) from its past launch in Crohn’s disease, most gastroenterologists reported moderate to high satisfaction with the device, with over 40% stating a preference for it over traditional subcutaneous injections. The OBI device could potentially help differentiate Skyrizi from in-class competitors Omvoh and Tremfya.



However, Skyrizi now faces increased competition following the recent approval of Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya. According to Spherix’s RealTime Dynamix™ survey of 103 gastroenterologists fielded in July 2024, similar early adoption is expected for Tremfya, with the product and Skyrizi expected to be prescribed at similar rates at the six-month post-launch mark. With three IL-23 inhibitors now available for UC treatment, Spherix will continue to monitor the market closely through its Launch Dynamix™ and RealTime Dynamix™ services to assess which treatment emerges as the preferred choice.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

