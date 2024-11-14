Exact Sciences Unveils Data Showing Promise of Multi-Cancer Early Detection at AACR Special Conference on Liquid Biopsy

New evidence shows multi-biomarker class approach improved cancer detection, including in earlier stages when treatment may be more effective

Modeling data estimate adding MCED testing to standard-of-care screening could reduce cancer mortality by 17%

New analysis from DETECT-A study supports MCED testing as a complement to current guideline-recommended screening

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, will present three abstracts highlighting significant advancements in the development of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The results of a study evaluating a new multi-biomarker class approach showed improved sensitivity for early-stage and overall cancer detection. In addition, new modeling data estimate that adding MCED testing to recommended screening may reduce the incidence of stage IV cancer and, subsequently, cancer mortality over 10 years. Another new analysis from the DETECT-A study suggests that adding MCED testing complements guideline-recommended lung cancer screening without affecting adherence to current standard of care. These findings will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference in Cancer Research: Liquid Biopsy from November 13-16, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.





“Cancer is on pace to be the leading cause of death in the U.S. by 20301. Currently, only an estimated 14% of all cancers in the U.S. are diagnosed through screening,2 revealing a glaring gap in patient care,” said Tom Beer, M.D., chief medical officer and vice president, multi-cancer early detection, Exact Sciences. “We believe MCED testing is our single biggest opportunity to combat these stark statistics, and the Exact Sciences team is committed to taking a rigorous, comprehensive approach to multi-cancer screening. The new data answer key questions about the impact we can anticipate with MCED testing if integrated into clinical practice.”

A new study demonstrates the ability of a multi-biomarker class MCED test to improve early-stage sensitivity by incorporating a DNA mutation reflex approach to methylation and protein (MP) test results. When excluding breast and prostate cancer and at a 98.5% specificity, sensitivity increased by 28% for stage I cancers and 12.5% for early-stage cancers (stages I and II) in a case-control study, underscoring the potential of a three-biomarker class (DNA methylation, protein, DNA mutation reflex, or MP-r) test to improve the detection of cancer in earlier stages.

Cancer stage MP-r sensitivity MP sensitivity % improvement Stage I 22.1% 17.2% 28.0% Stage II 54.7% 51.9% 5.5% Stage I/II 35.9% 31.9% 12.5% Overall 62.3% 59.3% 5.0%

This new research will help inform the final design of Exact Sciences’ Cancerguard™ test, which is currently in development and intends to harness the additive sensitivity of multiple biomarker classes to detect more cancers in earlier stages.

The abstracts featured at the AACR Special Conference: Liquid Biopsy 2024 are as follows:

Title: Performance of multi-biomarker class reflex testing in a prospectively-collected cohort

Poster session: Thursday, November 14, 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. PT (Session A)

Poster number: A056

Key findings: A new analysis from a case-control study demonstrated the ability of a three-biomarker class (DNA methylation, protein, DNA mutation reflex, or MP-r) MCED test approach to increase sensitivity for early-stage detection. When excluding breast and prostate cancer, stage I sensitivity increased by 28%, and stage I/II increased by 12.5%.

Title: The potential of multi-cancer early detection screening for reducing cancer mortality

Oral presentation: Friday, November 15, 9:35 a.m. PT (Plenary Session 4: Early Detection of Primary Cancer and Relapse)

Presenter: Tyson, C

Poster number: PR006, A073

Key findings: New modeling points to the potential to reduce the burden of cancer by demonstrating an estimated 42% reduction in stage IV cancer incidence and a 17% estimated 10-year reduction in cancer mortality with the addition of MCED testing to usual care.

Title: Lung cancer screening adherence among participants in DETECT-A, the first prospective interventional trial of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test

Poster session: Thursday, November 14, 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. PT (Session A)

Poster number: A064

Key findings: Analysis from the prospective, interventional DETECT-A study showed lung cancer screening adherence was not reduced in participants who received an MCED test compared to controls.

About the DETECT-A study

The DETECT-A (Detecting cancers Early Through Elective mutation-based blood Collection and Testing) study was the first-ever large, prospective, interventional study to use a blood test to detect multiple types of cancer in a real-world setting. The DETECT-A study enrolled more than 10,000 women with no history of cancer to determine if a blood test in combination with standard-of-care screenings could detect cancers before signs and symptoms appeared. The CancerSEEK test, the MCED test studied in DETECT-A, was the forerunner to the Cancerguard test, the MCED test currently in development at Exact Sciences.

About the Cancerguard™ test

The Cancerguard test, currently in development, is designed to detect multiple cancers in their earliest stages from a single blood draw. Building upon decades of research, Exact Sciences intends to harness the additive sensitivity of multiple biomarker classes to detect more cancers in earlier stages. The Cancerguard test will utilize a streamlined and standardized imaging-based diagnostic pathway, which may result in fewer follow-up procedures. The test is being developed to provide high specificity to help minimize false positives while detecting multiple cancers, including those with the biggest toll on human health. These features describe current development goals. The Cancerguard test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other national regulatory authority. To learn more, visit http://www.exactsciences.com/cancerguard.

