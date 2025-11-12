Evox Therapeutics Appoints Douglas Treco, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evox Therapeutics Ltd (“Evox” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for rare, genetically driven neurodegenerative diseases using a next-generation gene editing modality, today announced the appointment of Douglas Treco, Ph.D., as a Non-Executive Director of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“As Evox enters a pivotal year marked by key milestones that will advance our programs targeting genetically driven neurodegenerative disease like Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis into the clinic, Dr. Treco’s extensive experience in genetic medicines as well as leadership in scaling R&D to clinical execution and commercialization will bring valuable insights as we move forward,” said Per Lundin, Ph.D., MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evox Therapeutics.

“Neurodegenerative diseases are among the most urgent medical challenges today. Evox’s next-generation gene editing medicines are designed to meet the need for safer, more effective, and more commercially scalable therapies specific to genetic targets of the central nervous system,” said Dr. Treco. “I am eager to bring my experience to the Board and support Evox’s mission to improve patients’ lives by stopping disease progression and expand genetic medicine beyond the liver to open a new frontier in treating diseases of the brain.”

Martin Andrews, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evox Therapeutics, added, “Dr. Treco is a great addition to our Board given his extensive experience and track record in founding and building companies as well as his passion for bringing new therapeutic solutions to patients.”

Dr. Treco currently serves as the Lead Independent Director at CRISPR Therapeutics, and was previously Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma (INZY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases (acquired by BioMarin). He also co-founded Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and led the company as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member until its acquisition by UCB in 2020. He later served as Chief Executive Officer at Alchemab Therapeutics. He also co-founded Transkaryotic Therapies Inc. (TKT), a biopharmaceutical company developing protein and gene therapies, which was acquired by Shire Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Treco has held several scientific leadership roles, including serving as a Visiting Scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and as a Lecturer in Genetics at Harvard Medical School from 2004 to 2007.

He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and completed postdoctoral research at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Evox Therapeutics

By advancing a pipeline of next-generation gene editing medicines, Evox’s mission is to revolutionise the treatment of rare genetically driven neurodegenerative diseases. Backed by leading investors and with an unrivalled intellectual property estate, the Company’s pipeline programs target the MSH3 gene for the treatment of Huntington’s disease and other trinucleotide repeat disorders and the ATXN2 gene for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinocerebellar ataxia type 2.

