Evommune to Host KOL Webinar on April 13, 2026 Highlighting the Potential of MRGPRX2 Inhibition in Migraine

Company to showcase expansion opportunity for EVO756 (MRGPRX2 Antagonist) into third indication of migraine prophylaxis; Phase 2b study to initiate in 3Q26

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evommune, Inc. (NYSE: EVMN) (“Evommune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced it will host a webinar highlighting the migraine treatment landscape and the role of MRGPRX2 inhibition on this debilitating condition on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET).

The event will include presentations from members of Evommune’s management team and the following two leading experts in migraine:

Stewart Tepper, M.D., Vice President, The New England Institute for Neurology and Headache and Professor of Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, will discuss the migraine treatment landscape and the unmet need.

Vice President, The New England Institute for Neurology and Headache and Professor of Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, will discuss the migraine treatment landscape and the unmet need. Greg Dussor, Ph.D., James Bartlett Chair in Behavioral and Brain Sciences and Professor and Department Head of Neuroscience at the University of Texas – Dallas, will discuss the pathophysiology of migraine and the role of MRGPRX2 in its manifestation.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

A webcast for the event can be accessed in the News & Events page of the Company’s IR webpage or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About EVO756

EVO756 is a first-in-class, potent and highly selective oral small molecule antagonist of Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2), a receptor predominantly found on mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons. Evommune seeks to produce the first MRGPRX2-targeted oral treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases, including Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU), atopic dermatitis (AD), and migraine, with additional possible indication expansions. Top-line data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging trial in moderate-to-severe CSU is expected in the second quarter of 2026 and moderate-to-severe AD in the second half of 2026.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company’s mission is to improve patients’ daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that are a consequence of the limitations of existing therapies. To achieve this, Evommune is advancing a portfolio of differentiated product candidates that target key drivers of chronic inflammation. For more information, please visit www.evommune.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Paul Laland

Paul.laland@evommune.com

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

investors@evommune.com