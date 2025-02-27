Evolus to Participate in Fireside Chats and One-on-One Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats and investor meetings at upcoming investor conferences in Miami, FL:





The Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:20 AM ET.

The Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, the fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET.

The fireside chats can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of each presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse™, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

