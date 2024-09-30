Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 27, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today reported the grant of an aggregate of 10,845 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the company’s common stock to 5 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus’ 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of September 12, 2024, and a vesting commencement date of September 7, 2024, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of RSU agreement covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Evolus is expanding its product portfolio having entered into a definitive agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Evolysse™, and the exclusive distributor in Europe of Estyme®, a line of unique dermal fillers currently in late-stage development.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Estyme® is a trademark of Symatese Aesthetics S.A.S.

