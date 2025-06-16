Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 13, 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today reported the grant in June of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 11,628 shares of Evolus and an aggregate of 36,077 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the company’s common stock to 17 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of June 8, 2025 and vesting commencement date of June 7, 2025, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $10.04 per share, the closing price of the company’s common stock on June 6, 2025. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the number of shares subject to the option vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement or RSU agreement, as applicable, covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse™, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark and Evolysse™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Evolus Contacts:

Investors:

Nareg Sagherian

Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: 248-202-9267

Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:

Email: media@evolus.com