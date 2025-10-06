Evaxion to present new biomarker data for AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 at the SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

New biomarker and immune data from the ongoing phase 2 trial with EVX-01 will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting

The data will be the latest of many additions to EVX-01’s strong data package

Two-year clinical efficacy data from the trial will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 congress on October 17, 2025







COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 3, 2025 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, will present new data for its lead asset EVX-01 at a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place in National Harbor November 5-9, 2025. Designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform, EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine currently being evaluated as a treatment for advanced melanoma (skin cancer).

Evaxion will present new biomarker and immune data stemming from the ongoing phase 2 trial with EVX-01. The two-year clinical efficacy data from the trial will, as earlier announced, be presented in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2025 congress on October 17, 2025. Both datasets will add to an already strong data package for EVX-01, which includes convincing one-year interim data from the phase 2 trial.

The phase 2 trial investigates EVX-01 in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer). Each patient enrolled in the trial has received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

SITC presentation details:



Abstract title: Immune correlates of clinical response following treatment with the personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 and Pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma patients

Abstract#: 605

Abstract#: 605 Poster#: 605

Session (category): Clinical trials in progress (subcategory: Skin cancers)

Location: Lower Level Atrium - Prince George's ABC

Date/Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 5:10–6:35 p.m. ET/23.10-00.35 CET

Presenter: Michail Angelos Pavlidis, Research Associate at Evaxion

About EVX-01



EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancers. It is Evaxion’s lead clinical asset.

EVX-01 is designed with our AI-Immunology™ platform and is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.

In clinical trials, EVX-01 has demonstrated 69% and 67% Overall Response Rates in patients with advanced melanoma. Further, significant correlations between clinical responses and AI-Immunology™ predictions have been observed, underlining the predictive power of the platform.

Contact information

Evaxion A/S

Mads Kronborg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication

+45 53 54 82 96

mak@evaxion.ai

About Evaxion



Evaxion is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

Forward-looking statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from other significant geopolitical and macro-economic events; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.