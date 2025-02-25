European Medicines Agency Validates Gilead’s Marketing Authorization Application and EU-Medicines for All Application for Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention

– One Application Seeks European Commission Authorization; Other Application Would Facilitate Availability in Low- and Lower-Middle-Income Countries –

Based on the assessment of EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) that twice-yearly lenacapavir for prevention is a product of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation, both applications will be assessed under an accelerated assessment review timeline.

The EU MAA will be reviewed by the CHMP under the centralized licensing procedure for all 27 Member States of the European Union, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The EU-M4all application will be reviewed in parallel with the MAA and seeks a CHMP opinion that can be leveraged by national regulatory agencies outside the EU, including in low- and-lower-middle-income countries, to facilitate more expedited review processes in their respective countries and potentially accelerate access to lenacapavir for PrEP.

The EMA validation follows the announcement last week that the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) accepted Gilead’s New Drug Applications (NDAs) for lenacapavir for PrEP and will assess them under priority review.

“Achieving another key regulatory milestone so soon after the U.S. FDA’s acceptance of our New Drug Applications for lenacapavir for PrEP underscores the great interest in how this medication, if approved, could help transform efforts to end the HIV epidemic globally,” said Dietmar Berger, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences.

The EMA applications are supported by data from the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials conducted by Gilead. In PURPOSE 1 (NCT04994509), data showed twice-yearly lenacapavir demonstrated zero infections in the lenacapavir group and 100% risk reduction and superiority compared to background HIV incidence (bHIV) for the investigational use of HIV prevention in cisgender women. In PURPOSE 2 (NCT04925752), there were two HIV infections in the lenacapavir group, demonstrating 99.9% of participants in the lenacapavir group did not acquire HIV infection, a 96% risk reduction in HIV infections, and superiority compared to bHIV among a broad and geographically diverse range of cisgender men and gender-diverse people. In both trials, twice-yearly lenacapavir also demonstrated superiority of prevention of HIV infections when compared with once-daily oral Truvada® (emtricitabine 200mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg; F/TDF) and was generally well-tolerated, with no significant or new safety concerns identified. Based in part on these trial results, Science Magazine in December 2024 named lenacapavir its 2024 “Breakthrough of the Year.”

Gilead is executing an access strategy, informed by global health advocates and organizations, that prioritizes speed and enables the most efficient paths for the regulatory review, approval of and access to lenacapavir for PrEP in regions around the world.

The use of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of adults with multi-drug resistant HIV in combination with other antiretrovirals. The use of lenacapavir for HIV prevention is investigational and the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for this use have not been established.

The multi-stage mechanism of action of lenacapavir is distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes.

Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program. Lenacapavir is being developed as a foundation for potential future HIV therapies with the goal of offering both long-acting oral and injectable options with several dosing frequencies, in combination or as a mono agent, that help address individual needs and preferences of people and communities affected by HIV.

About the PURPOSE Program

Gilead’s landmark PURPOSE program is the most comprehensive and diverse HIV prevention trial program ever conducted. The program comprises five HIV prevention trials around the world that are focused on innovation in science, trial design, community engagement and health equity.

The PURPOSE trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of an investigational, twice-yearly injectable medicine, lenacapavir, to reduce the chance of getting HIV. The Phase 2 and 3 program, consisting of PURPOSE 1-5, is assessing the potential of lenacapavir to help a diverse range of people around the world who could benefit from PrEP.

More information about the PURPOSE program, including individual trial descriptions, populations and locations, can be found at www.purposestudies.com.

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 12 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

