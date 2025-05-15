Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

DEER PARK, Ill., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, James Gruber, Chief Financial Officer, and David Krempa, Chief Business Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

The 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:15am ET/8:15am PT (Fireside Chat)

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California

The 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your B. Riley or Craig Hallum institutional sales representative.

There is no webcast for these conferences.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

