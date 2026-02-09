Ethris and German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop mRNA-Based Vaccines

Collaboration combines Ethris’ proprietary technology platforms with DZIF’s infectious disease research expertise to advance mRNA-based vaccines across a broad range of pathogens

Agreement enables manufacturing of mRNA vaccine material by Ethris’ partners Patheon and Evonik for DZIF-led vaccine research & development

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethris GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, and the German Center for Infection Research (Deutsches Zentrum für Infektionsforschung, DZIF), today announced a strategic research collaboration to develop mRNA-based vaccines for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The collaboration combines Ethris’ proprietary, clinically-validated mRNA technology platforms with DZIF’s translational vaccine research expertise spanning a broad spectrum of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

“First-generation mRNA vaccines fundamentally changed how we prevent infectious diseases, but they represent only the first step,” said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. “Together with DZIF, we are focused on developing a new generation of mRNA vaccines designed to provide broader and more durable protection beyond individual respiratory viruses. By combining enhanced stability with targeted delivery, these vaccines are intended to be variant-ready, and more easily deployed across different healthcare settings. Our goal is to move vaccination from a largely reactive response to emerging crises toward a proactive, sustainable approach to long-term protection.”

“Our mission is to translate cutting-edge infection research into medical solutions that benefit patients, especially where current prevention and treatment options fall short,” said Dr. Klaus Schwamborn, Head of Vaccine Development at DZIF. “The collaboration with Ethris provides access to an advanced mRNA technology platform that can be applied to emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, and patient groups with limited vaccine response, while accelerating the path of promising concepts toward clinical evaluation.”

Under the agreement, Ethris will grant DZIF access to its Stabilized Non-Immunogenic mRNA (SNIM®RNA) and Stabilized NanoParticle (SNaP LNP®) technology platforms, with vaccine materials manufactured by Ethris’ partners, Patheon UK Limited (a Thermo Fisher Scientific company) and Evonik Operations GmbH. These platforms enable the delivery of stabilized, low-immunogenic mRNA across multiple administration routes, supporting the development of next-generation mRNA vaccines. The collaboration grants DZIF access to advanced mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technologies, backed by industrial-scale, quality-controlled manufacturing to support both preclinical and clinical development. With more than a decade of experience in stabilized mRNA therapeutics, Ethris has demonstrated the clinical applicability of its platform through its lead program, ETH47, which is currently in Phase 2a development.

DZIF unites more than 700 scientists and physicians from 35 research institutes across Germany to develop vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies for infectious diseases. With research programs spanning emerging infectious diseases, tuberculosis, hepatitis, HIV, malaria, gastrointestinal infections, and infections in immunocompromised patients, DZIF is dedicated to accelerating the translation of research findings into clinical practice.

About Ethris

Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design, and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimized formulation and nebulization technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immunomodulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.ethris.com.

About the German Center for Infection Research (Deutsches Zentrum für Infektionsforschung, DZIF)

At the DZIF, more than 700 researchers from 35 institutions across Germany are working together to develop new approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases. The goal is translation: the rapid, effective implementation of research results in clinical practice. Through this collaborative effort, the DZIF is paving the way for the development of new vaccines, diagnostics, and drugs against infections.

The DZIF organizes its projects into nine research areas, each focusing on a specific pathogen, disease, or topic within infection research. These areas include "Emerging Infections," "Healthcare-Associated Infections," "Novel Antibiotics," "HIV," "Hepatitis," "Tuberculosis," "Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases," "Community-Acquired Infections at Mucosal Interfaces," and "Infections of the Immunocompromised Host." All of these areas aim to effectively transfer research results into clinical applications.

For more information, visit www.dzif.de.

