Establishment Labs Submits to FDA for Approval of Motiva Implants in Breast Reconstruction

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that it has submitted Motiva® implants for approval in primary and revision breast reconstruction to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products were previously approved by the FDA for use in breast augmentation on September 27, 2024.

“Expanding our FDA approval from breast augmentation to reconstruction is an important step forward for women’s health,” said Jeff Ehrhardt, Senior Vice President and Establishment Labs’ General Manager of North America. “Breast reconstruction has seen little innovation for more than a decade, despite these patients often needing improved and more advanced technology. This milestone brings us closer to offering the benefits of Motiva to women after mastectomy, providing the same proven technology that has seen rapid adoption in breast augmentation.”

The Motiva U.S. IDE Study was conducted at 17 centers in the U.S. and one center in Western Europe and included 274 post-mastectomy reconstruction patients, including 220 primary and 54 revision patients. Motiva® SmoothSilk® Round and Ergonomix® Implants represent state-of-the-art innovation in plastic surgery. These devices feature the patented SmoothSilk® surface, designed for enhanced biocompatibility and scientifically shown to promote low inflammation. The Motiva® SmoothSilk Ergonomix® device is the first breast implant in the world that embodies the science of ergonomics, as it is designed to adapt, react, feel, and move like natural breast tissue. Motiva® SmoothSilk® Ergonomix® implants are unique to the implant market, as their shape can adapt as the body changes position, maintaining a round shape when lying down and a teardrop shape when standing up. The Motiva® SmoothSilk® Round implants provide increased upper breast fullness and softness while keeping a round full form regardless of position. Since approval for breast augmentation in 2024, more than 60,000 Motiva implants have been sold in the United States.

“Successful breast reconstruction depends on aligning surgical technique with appropriate tools,” said Mark Clemens, MD, MBA, FACS, and Professor of Plastic Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “While surgical techniques have advanced significantly, innovation in reconstructive devices has been more gradual, making technologies that address real clinical limitations especially important. In my experience, the ability to safely image patients with MRI during the expansion process and to improve precision during radiation planning has made MRI-conditional tissue expanders, like Motiva Flora, a valuable addition to reconstructive care. The availability of a reconstruction indication for Motiva implants expands our options further, allowing surgeons to thoughtfully incorporate device characteristics such as unique surface design and clinical performance data into individualized reconstructive planning.”

The Motiva Flora® tissue expander was cleared for use in the United States in 2023 and is in use at over 200 cancer centers for breast reconstruction following breast cancer. Flora is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical device company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness in breast aesthetics and reconstruction through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The Company offers a portfolio of solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics, and breast reconstruction in over 90 countries. With over four million Motiva® devices delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010, the Company’s products have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction. The company’s minimally invasive platform consists of Mia Femtech®, a unique minimally invasive experience for breast harmonization, and Preservé®, a breast tissue preserving and minimally invasive technology for breast augmentation, revision augmentation and mastopexy augmentation. GEM® is a next generation minimally invasive system for gluteal ergonomic modeling currently undergoing an IRB approved pivotal study. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer and is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional. Zensor™ is an RFID technology platform used to safely identify implantable devices from outside the body, and includes the company’s first biosensor Zenº™, currently part of an IRB approved pivotal study to measure core breast temperature. These solutions are supported by over 200 patent applications in 20 separate patent families worldwide and over 100 scientific and clinical studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “intends to,” “would,” “will,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. Any statements that refer to projections of our future financial or operating performance, anticipated trends in our business, our goals, strategies, focus and plans, including related product development and commercialization and regulatory approvals, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including statements expressing general optimism about future operating results, related to the company’s performance are forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented in this report, or that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are expressions of our beliefs and expectations based on currently available information at the time such statements are made. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results and the timing of events may differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product offerings; the rate of adoption of our products by healthcare providers or other customers; the success of our marketing initiatives; the safe and effective use of our products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our future expansion plans and capital allocation; our ability to expand upon and/or secure sources of credit or capital; our ability to develop and maintain relationships with qualified suppliers to avoid a significant interruption in our supply chains; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to scale our operations to meet market demands; the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements; and other economic and competitive factors. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from our expectations include, among others, those risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025 and will be discussed in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2025, which risks and uncertainties may be updated in the future in other filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risks included in those documents are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.

