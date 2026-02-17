Essential Pharma strengthens rare disease portfolio with acquisition of Ventavis® (iloprost trometamol) for adult primary pulmonary hypertension

Ventavis® is an established inhaled prostacyclin analogue for the treatment of primary pulmonary hypertension

Acquisition reinforces Essential Pharma’s mission to serve the needs of rare disease populations and enhances reputation as a trusted partner for continued access to niche medicines

Egham, UK – 17 February 2026 – Essential Pharma (“Essential” or “the Company”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announces the acquisition of Ventavis® (iloprost trometamol) from Bayer AG, including rights to the accompanying Breelib® nebuliser delivery technology.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone as Essential Pharma continues to grow its specialty rare disease franchise, reinforcing the Company’s mission to deliver medicines for small, underserved or rare disease populations globally.

Ventavis®, a prostacyclin analogue, is a well-established treatment for adult patients with primary pulmonary hypertension classified as NYHA functional class III, a rare condition where blood pressure is too high in the blood vessels between the heart and the lungs. Ventavis® is used to improve exercise capacity and symptoms. It is administered through a nebuliser, such as Breelib®, for targeted delivery of the drug to the lungs where it can work most effectively, resulting in improved blood flow, enhanced supply of oxygen to the body and reduced strain on the heart.

The transaction expands Essential’s commercial presence in rare cardio-pulmonary disease, together with the acquisition of Colobreathe® announced in early 2024, and develops the Company’s position in rare disease more generally.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Essential Pharma has acquired rights to Ventavis® across all global markets, excluding the USA and Russia, and global rights to Breelib®. The product is commercially available in over 60 markets globally.

Simon Ball, President Rare Disease and Interim CEO of Essential Pharma, commented: “Adding Ventavis® and the Breelib® nebuliser to Essential Pharma’s growing rare disease portfolio signals our commitment to enabling continued access to treatments that make a difference to individuals living with niche and rare medical conditions. This acquisition leverages our global commercial footprint and highlights our motivation to invest further into rare diseases, building on our strong reputation as a partner of choice in the biopharmaceutical sector.”

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to develop and deliver medicines for small, underserved or rare disease populations globally. We have a proven track record of acquiring, investing in and commercialising specialty medicines. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries across a number of therapy areas with a particular focus on rare disease, CNS, ophthalmology and gastroenterology. Our investments into rare diseases include the fields of rare cardio-pulmonary and rare paediatric oncology, where our first development-stage asset is an anti-GD2 antibody for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

