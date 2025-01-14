ERS Genomics launches ‘Express License’ platform to democratise access to CRISPR/Cas9

The new Express License service removes barriers to accessing this transformative gene editing technology for startups.

An Express License provides fast, simple and affordable access to the CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio through a non-exclusive internal research license.

DUBLIN and CHESHIRE, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERS Genomics (‘ERS’), the CRISPR licensing company, today announces the launch of its Express License platform to provide small research enterprises and startups with affordable and rapid access to the world’s largest foundational and essential CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

Trusted by leading innovators worldwide, ERS Genomics is committed to providing responsible and effective access to CRISPR/Cas9 technology. To support small and early-stage organizations, ERS now offers a non-exclusive Express License for internal research use, specifically designed for companies with fewer than 15 employees and under $10 million in funding. This streamlined licensing option enables a broader spectrum of innovators to access CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property in a cost-effective and efficient way, fostering groundbreaking research and development in areas such as synthetic biology, disease modelling, gene editing, high-throughput screening and functional genomics.

Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Prize Winner & ERS Genomics Co-Founder, said: “Our new express license platform represents an exciting step forward in democratizing access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 IP. By simplifying the process and making it more affordable, we’re empowering startups and small companies to innovate and bring groundbreaking solutions to the forefront of science and industry.”

Candidate organizations can secure an Express License by demonstrating their eligibility through scientific credentials such as research publications, academic collaborations, or technology-related patents. Interested organisations can verify their eligibility and submit their application through ERS’ online platform.

John E Milad, CEO, ERS Genomics, said: “Our new Express License platform streamlines and accelerates access to CRISPR/Cas9, making it more affordable than ever for smaller organizations. This initiative represents a major step toward democratizing this Nobel Prize-winning technology, empowering companies of all sizes to harness its transformative potential. We are proud to provide the industry’s most accessible and cost-effective solution for accessing foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property, honouring Prof. Charpentier’s enduring spirit of innovation.”

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the ‘CVC Patents’) co-owned by Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier. A license to the CVC Patents is essential for ensuring freedom to operate when practicing the use of CRISPR/Cas9 in all cells. The CVC Patents include over 130 patents worldwide, with over 50 patents in the US alone, covering over 1,400 claims.

Non-exclusive licenses to the CVC Patents are available from ERS Genomics for both research use and commercial applications outside of the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. ERS Genomics’ licenses support a wide range of applications, including life sciences research tools, kits and reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; development of cell lines for drug discovery and screening; bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins; advancements in companion animal and livestock health; and diverse synthetic biology applications such as producing enzymes, biofuels and chemicals.

Current licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, ThermoFisher Scientific, Corteva, Lonza, Taconic, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, Synthego and Cargill. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

