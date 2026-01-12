Erasca Announces Promising Early Clinical Data for ERAS-0015 and 2026-2027 Milestones

Encouraging early clinical activity, including confirmed partial responses in multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, coupled with promising safety and pharmacokinetics data, observed for ERAS-0015 during dose escalation

Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data for ERAS-0015 (potential best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue) planned for H1 2026 and for ERAS-4001 (potential first-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor) planned for H2 2026

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced meaningful clinical progress for its RAS-targeting franchise and 2026-2027 milestones.

“With both ERAS-0015 and ERAS-4001 INDs previously cleared in May 2025, Erasca’s strong operational execution continues to result in rapid clinical advancement of our RAS-targeting franchise. Notably, ERAS-0015 is now enrolling ahead of plan, thus providing early clinical data,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “During dose escalation, ERAS-0015 has already demonstrated promising early clinical activity with multiple ongoing confirmed and unconfirmed responses achieved, along with encouraging safety and tolerability data and well-behaved PK. We believe that observing first clinical responses in multiple patients at just 1/10th of the dose at which first clinical responses were observed with RMC-6236 is thesis-reinforcing in terms of ERAS-0015’s potential differentiation.”

Pipeline Progress and 2026-2027 Milestones

ERAS-0015 – Potential best-in-class RAS-targeting molecule

Dose escalation in ongoing AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial advancing faster than anticipated due to significant unmet medical need and high investigator and patient enthusiasm

Ongoing confirmed and unconfirmed responses observed in multiple patients with differing tumor types and RAS mutations Ongoing responses (two confirmed partial responses (PRs) and one unconfirmed PR) observed in patients with different tumor types and RAS mutations achieved at a low dose of 8 mg QD Additional ongoing unconfirmed responses observed in patients at doses above 8 mg QD

Favorable safety and tolerability, with no dose-limiting toxicities and predominantly low-grade adverse events observed at all dose levels evaluated to date*

Well-behaved, linear pharmacokinetics (PK) across all dose levels evaluated to date with no evidence of exposure plateau*

Milestones Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors planned for the first half of 2026** Initiation of monotherapy expansion cohorts and combination dose escalation cohorts planned for the second half of 2026

Monotherapy expansion data and combination dose escalation data planned for 2027**



* Data cutoff date was January 7, 2026

** Topline safety, tolerability, PK, and initial efficacy data

ERAS-4001 – Potential first-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor

Dose escalation in ongoing BOREALIS-1 Phase 1 trial continues to advance as expected

Milestones Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data in patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors planned for the second half of 2026** Initiation of monotherapy expansion cohorts and combination dose escalation cohorts planned for 2027



** Topline safety, tolerability, PK, and initial efficacy data

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). In preclinical studies versus RMC-6236, ERAS-0015 demonstrated approximately 8-21 times higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A (CypA) , approximately 5 times greater potency in RAS inhibition, and greater in vivo antitumor activity evidenced by achieving comparable or greater tumor growth inhibition or regression at doses that are as low as approximately one-tenth to one-fifth of the dose of RMC-6236. ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.



About ERAS-4001

ERAS-4001 is an oral, highly potent, and selective pan-KRAS inhibitor with a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-4001 in the BOREALIS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors. ERAS-4001 demonstrated favorable preclinical in vitro potency against KRAS G12X mutations as well as KRAS wildtype amplifications, which may limit treatment resistance mediated through KRAS wildtype activation. No activity was observed for ERAS-4001 against HRAS or NRAS wildtype proteins in preclinical studies, which may enable a better therapeutic window compared to pan-RAS inhibitors. ERAS-4001 showed potent activity against both GTP-bound (active state) and GDP-bound (inactive state) KRAS with single digit nanomolar IC50s. In vivo, ERAS-4001 induced tumor regression in multiple KRAS-mutant models. In preclinical studies, ERAS-4001 showed encouraging ADME and PK properties.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



