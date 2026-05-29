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Equillium to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:55pm EDT.

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact 
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Southern California Events Healthcare
Equillium, Inc.
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