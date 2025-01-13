Epista Life Science Secures Landmark 3-Year Contract with US pharmaceutical leader.

Hørsholm, Denmark – January 7, 2025

Epista Life Science is proud to announce the signing of a multi-million-dollar, three-year agreement with a top 10 US-based pharmaceutical company. This milestone partnership is the largest in Epista’s history and represents a pivotal step in expanding our presence and influence in the US life sciences market.

Epista will deploy a dedicated team of advisors in the clinical domain to support the development, adoption, and execution of critical processes, data, and special projects including M&A. The Epista team structure provides confidence and the ability to flex the support model as necessary for demand, access to specialized expertise and a scalability precisely when needed, driving efficiency and consistency across their clinical organization

."This partnership marks a defining moment in Epista’s expansion into the US market. By delivering innovative, tailored solutions and building strong relationships, we have positioned ourselves as a trusted partner to one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. With this agreement, we are poised to strengthen our presence and continue capturing market share in the years ahead,” states Toni Lakin-Ritter, Managing Director, Epista US.

Expanding on an already successful collaboration, this agreement highlights Epista’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality results. By building on this strong foundation, Epista will further enhance its role as a trusted partner, providing agile and scalable solutions alongside unmatched customer success and our unique ability to successfully scale specialized teams.

“At Epista, we’ve always believed that innovation and trust are the cornerstones of meaningful partnerships. This agreement represents more than just a milestone—it’s a validation of our approach to reimagining how life sciences companies achieve success. As we continue to grow, I’m inspired by the impact we’re making and the opportunities ahead to shape the future of our industry,” says Klavs Esbjerg, CEO of Epista.

As Epista continues to expand its reach in the US, the focus remains on defining and delivering excellence for our customers. Building on a strong foundation of expertise and trust, Epista is committed to shaping the future of life sciences by empowering organizations to achieve their operational and strategic goals with confidence and precision.

