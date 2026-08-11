Epicrispr Biotechnologies Closes $90 Million Oversubscribed Series C Financing to Advance First-in-Class Epigenetic Therapy Toward Pivotal Studies in FSHD

Oversubscribed financing co-led by Octagon Capital and Janus Henderson Investors, with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company, Cormorant Asset Management, Duquesne Family Office, Sanofi Ventures, funds managed by abrdn Inc., Angelini Ventures, Readout Capital, and existing investors

Proceeds will support pivotal clinical development of EPI-321, the first epigenetic therapy for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and advance pipeline of programmable epigenetic medicines

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FSHD--Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the closing of a $90 million oversubscribed Series C financing co-led by Octagon Capital and Janus Henderson Investors, with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company, Cormorant Asset Management, Duquesne Family Office, Sanofi Ventures, funds managed by abrdn Inc., Angelini Ventures, Readout Capital, and existing investors.

The financing will advance EPI-321, Epicrispr's lead clinical candidate currently in first-in-human studies for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), accelerate its pipeline of programmable epigenetic medicines, and expand its proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) platform and manufacturing capabilities.

EPI-321 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and early signs of disease modification in its ongoing first-in-human trial, including statistically significant increases in lean muscle volume and biomarker changes consistent with DUX4 suppression following a single administration. Enrollment in the EPI-321 Phase 1/2 trial has been completed, with additional clinical data expected later this year.

“This financing marks a pivotal milestone for Epicrispr as we advance EPI-321 and the next generation of programmable epigenetic medicines,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., CEO, Epicrispr Biotechnologies. “The strength of this investor syndicate reflects the progress we've made in translating our platform into the clinic. This financing positions us to advance EPI-321 into pivotal studies, expand our pipeline and continue building a new class of epigenetic therapies for patients.”

“Epicrispr has established itself as a leader in the field of programmable epigenetic medicine,” said Anran Li, Ph.D., Octagon Capital. “The team has demonstrated exceptional execution by translating a differentiated platform into encouraging early clinical data for EPI-321 in a remarkably short period of time. We believe Epicrispr's proprietary technology, strong leadership team and expanding clinical pipeline position the Company to define an entirely new therapeutic modality, and we are excited to partner with the team as they advance this important work.”

As part of the financing, Anran Li, Ph.D. of Octagon Capital, will be joining the Board of Directors at Epicrispr.

Epicrispr is developing a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines designed to durably regulate gene expression without permanently altering the underlying DNA sequence. Leveraging its proprietary GEMS™ platform, the Company is developing therapies that selectively activate or silence disease-causing genes across a broad range of serious genetic diseases. Its lead program, EPI-321, is the first clinical-stage epigenetic therapy for FSHD, with additional programs advancing across multiple therapeutic areas.

About EPI-321

EPI-321 is an investigational epigenetic therapy that aims to address the underlying molecular mechanisms of FSHD with a one-time dose. Following intravenous administration, EPI-321 is directed to muscle tissue within a single AAV vector, which has been clinically validated for muscle delivery. Preclinical studies on EPI-321 have demonstrated its ability to robustly suppress pathological expression of the DUX4 gene and reduce muscle cell death. EPI-321 previously reported interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial, including statistically significant increases in whole-body lean muscle volume measured by MRI, favorable changes in circulating biomarkers consistent with DUX4 suppression, favorable strength and functional outcomes, and a manageable safety profile.

About Epicrispr Biotechnologies

Epicrispr Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company pioneering gene-modulating therapies, leading with treatments for neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) enables precise and durable epigenetic modulation of gene expression, unlocking first-in-class treatments for previously untreatable conditions. Epicrispr’s lead program, EPI-321, is in clinical trials for FSHD, and the company is advancing additional gene-modulating therapies. Learn more at www.epicrispr.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor

Benson Cheng

benson.cheng@epic-bio.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com