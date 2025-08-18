enVVeno Medical to Present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech

- Live webcast on Thursday, August 21stat 2:00 PM ET

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that it will present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech being held virtually August 19-21, 2025.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Presenter: Robert Berman, enVVeno Medical’s Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of DVI called enVVe®. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the VenoValve U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

