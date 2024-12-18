SUBSCRIBE
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2024 
BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets long considered inaccessible. The Company today announced that Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available on the Presentations portion of Entrada’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.entradatx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Caileigh Dougherty
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
cdougherty@entradatx.com

Entrada Therapeutics
