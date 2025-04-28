SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EnteroBiotix Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2a IBS-C Results at Digestive Disease Week® 2025

April 28, 2025 | 
1 min read


EnteroBiotix Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2a IBS-C Results at Digestive Disease Week® 2025

Glasgow, Scotland – 28 April 2025. EnteroBiotix Limited (‘EnteroBiotix’), a biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class therapies for gut health, today announced that data from its Phase 2a TrIuMPH trial of EBX-102-02 in 122 adults with IBS-C has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2025, to be held 3–6 May in San Diego, USA.

Late-Breaker Presentation Details

Presentation Title: A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase II trial assessing the safety and efficacy of EBX-102-02, an oral full-spectrum intestinal microbiota product, in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; the TrIuMPH trial
Presenter: Professor Anthony Hobson
Abstract Number: 987b
Embargoed Until: 06 May 2025, 12:01 am PDT
Session Title: DDW Clinical Science Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary
Session date and Time: 06 May 2025, 08:15-08:30 am PDT
Location: Room 6A (SDCC)

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing microbiome-based therapeutics for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal and hepatic indications. Using its proprietary platform technology, EnteroBiotix creates next-generation therapies with differentiated characteristics designed to restore and enhance gut microbiome function. The company has established independent control over the supply chain for its drug formulations, with MHRA licensed manufacturing capabilities, and a donor programme called Number2®.

About EBX-102-02

EBX-102-02 is a next-generation, full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic composed of a high-diversity consortium of gut-derived microbes. Manufactured using the Company’s proprietary AMPLA™ technology, EBX-102-02 has a robust stability profile and is formulated as an off-white, odourless powder encapsulated into oral capsules. It is designed to deliver rapid, well-tolerated, and effective symptom relief for diseases associated with gut microbiome dysfunction, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Media contacts

EnteroBiotix
Dr James McIlroy, CEO
info@enterobiotix.com

ICR Healthcare
Namrata Taak, Kris Lam
enterobiotix@ICRHealthcare.com


Europe Phase II Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Lungs health and pulmonology as a respiratory medicine conept for pulmonary science and lung cancer or respiration disease and bronchi breathing or asthma symbol in a 3D illustration style.
Clinical research
Sanofi’s $1.4B Kymab Bet Falters as Asthma Drug Stumbles in Phase II
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Art 3d banner collage of business people dollar roll cooperation success payment capital profit transaction money corruption.
Rare diseases
Glycomine Gets $115M Series C for Rare Disease, Aims for Phase II Launch Mid-Year
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel