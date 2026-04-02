Entera Bio Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Direct Investment by BVF Partners with Potential for up to $24.5 Million in Total Proceeds

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENTX) (“Entera” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of oral peptides, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement (the “Private Placement”) led by funds affiliated with BVF Partners L.P. (“BVF”).

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company agreed to issue and sell an aggregate of 7,827,789 units (the “Units”) at a purchase price of $1.2775 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) one ordinary share of Entera (or, in lieu thereof, one pre-funded warrant) and (ii) one five-year warrant to purchase one and a half ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.24 per share, representing a 11.7% premium to the Company’s closing price on March 31, 2026.

Gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be approximately $10.0 million, before deducting offering expenses, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. If all warrants issued in the Private Placement are exercised for cash, the Company could receive additional proceeds of approximately $14.5 million, resulting in total potential proceeds of approximately $24.5 million.

The warrants to be issued in the Private Placement will become exercisable six months following the closing date, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The warrants will be exercisable only for cash, except in certain circumstances. The pre-funded warrants to be issued in the Private Placement will have an exercise price of NIS 0.0000769 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will not expire.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement together with existing cash and cash equivalents to support activities related to initiation of the phase 3 registrational study of EB613 in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered in a private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab®) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet for osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is also developing the first oral Long Acting PTH(1-34) tablet as a replacement therapy for patients with hypoparathyroidism (EB612), the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide tablet for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and the first oral GLP-2 tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health, Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy, clinical development activities, collaboration arrangements and expected financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "expect," "estimate," "design," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "likely," "should," "will," and "would," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Entera's forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in the interpretation of clinical data; results of our clinical trials; the FDA's interpretation and review of our results from and analysis of our clinical trials; unexpected changes in our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential disruption and delay of manufacturing supply chains; loss of available workforce resources, either by Entera or its collaboration and laboratory partners; impacts to research and development or clinical activities that Entera may be contractually obligated to provide; overall regulatory timelines; the size and growth of the potential markets for our product candidates; the scope, progress and costs of developing Entera's product candidates; Entera's reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials; Entera's ability to establish and maintain development and commercialization collaborations; Entera's operation as a development stage company with limited operating history; Entera's competitive position with respect to other products on the market or in development for the treatment of osteoporosis, hypoparathyroidism, short bowel syndrome, obesity, metabolic conditions and other disease categories it pursues; Entera's ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; Entera's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any of its product candidates; Entera's ability to comply with Nasdaq's minimum listing standards and other matters related to compliance with the requirements of being a public company in the United States; Entera's intellectual property position and its ability to protect its intellectual property; and other factors that are described in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Entera's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as Entera's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Entera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Entera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated or implied in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Entera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Entera makes in this press release. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Entera undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Company Contact:

IR@enterabio.com