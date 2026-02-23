Ensysce Biosciences Invited to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Industry Events

~ Company leadership to highlight TAAP and MPAR programs, discuss innovation in pain therapeutics and present on commercial excellence ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for novel therapeutics while reducing the potential for abuse and overdose, today announced that members of its executive management team including Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Dr. William Schmidt and Mr. Geoff Birkett have been invited to participate in upcoming scientific and industry events focused on next-generation pain therapeutics, substance use disorder research and commercial best practice.

U.S. Association for the Study of Pain (USASP) Annual Scientific Meeting

March 23-26, 2026

Philadelphia, PA

Dr. William Schmidt to present in session: Innovations in Pain Therapeutics: Translating Novel Mechanisms into Real-World Relief

First-ever European Pain Therapeutics Summit

May 7-8, 2026

Amsterdam, Netherlands

European-focused clinical development, regulatory perspectives and EU-based biotech, pharma, and academic innovation in pain therapeutics

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick to present emerging data on PF614 and PF614-MPAR

Commercial Excellence and AI - Immersion Lab.

June 3-4, 2026

Philadelphia, PA

Mr. Geoff Birkett to lead discussions on commercial/launch excellence

The College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 88 th Annual Meeting

June 13-17, 2026

Portland, OR

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick to present in NIDA-Supported Substance Use Disorders Therapeutics Development Research - Overview and Highlights Symposium

Throughout these events Ensysce has been asked to provide updates on its technology platforms and highlight their novelty while discussing the development strategy for both PF614 and PF614-MPAR. More commercial discussion will involve overviews on portfolio management, branding and value building.

"These engagements provide important opportunities to engage with the clinical, scientific, and industry communities and to highlight Ensysce's differentiated approach to developing innovative therapeutics with the potential to reduce abuse and overdose risk," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences. "We look forward to sharing updates across our development programs and participating in important discussions focused on advancing safer, evidence-based innovation."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to disrupting the analgesic landscape through the development of a new class of safer opioid medicines for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its proprietary Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, Ensysce is advancing tamper-resistant therapeutic options designed to minimize the risk of opioid abuse and oral overdose while preserving strong analgesic efficacy. For more information, visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

