Ensoma to Present New Preclinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensoma, an in vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) engineering company with a mission to advance the future of medicine through one-time therapies, today announced it will present new data from the company’s in vivo HSC engineering platform in two poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, hosted November 5-9 in National Harbor, Md.

Poster Presentations at SITC 40th Annual Meeting:

Title: Discovery of lineage specific regulatory elements for development of in vivo CAR immune cell therapy via hematopoietic stem cell engineering

Abstract Number: 1019

Poster Presentation Time/Date: Friday, November 7, 5:10-6:35 pm EST

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center - Lower Level Atrium - Prince George's ABC

Presenter: Alvin Pratama, Ph.D., Ensoma

Title: In vivo HSC engineering with VLPs generates lineage-restricted, multiplexed CAR-M, NK, and T cells to cooperatively mediate robust and durable solid tumor control in pre-clinical models

Abstract Number: 302

Poster Presentation Time/Date: Saturday, November 8, 5:10-6:35 pm EST

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center - Lower Level Atrium - Prince George's ABC

Presenter: Yiwen Zhao, Ph.D., Ensoma

About Ensoma

Ensoma is developing potentially curative medicines for genetic diseases, immune disorders and cancer through in vivo hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) engineering. Our platform combines proprietary base editing or high-efficiency gene integration systems with high-capacity virus-like particles (VLPs) toward our goal of providing one-time administration of durable genetic medicines. The delivery system is based on VLPs that preferentially bind to HSCs, delivering DNA to the nucleus. With a 35-kilobase cargo capacity, these VLPs can carry a diverse range of sophisticated genomic engineering tools capable of introducing changes from single base edits to large multi-gene insertions, along with control elements for HSC-lineage cell specific expression. Ensoma is supported by top-tier investors and a passionate team committed to a bold, global vision for genetic medicines. Ensoma is based in Boston. For more information, visit ensoma.com.

