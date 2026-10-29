Enodia Therapeutics Appoints Henrik Torp Nielsen as Chief Financial Officer to Support Corporate Growth and Strategic Development

Experienced biopharma finance leader brings deep expertise in corporate finance, business development, strategic transactions and organizational growth.

Henrik Torp Nielsen joins Enodia at a pivotal stage as the company advances its proprietary Sec61 platform toward key development milestones.

Enodia is advancing a differentiated approach to selectively degrade disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis, with an initial focus on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and additional opportunities in oncology.

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Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Enodia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies targeting a unique form of protein degradation at the point of synthesis, appointed Henrik Torp Nielsen as Chief Financial Officer. With nearly two decades of experience in biopharma finance and operations, Mr. Nielsen will lead Enodia's financial strategy and operations as the company advances its proprietary Sec61 platform. Enodia's approach selectively degrades disease-driving proteins before they mature and exert pathological effects, with an initial focus on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and additional opportunities in oncology.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About Enodia TherapeuticsEnodia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class small-molecule therapies that enable the degradation of disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis, before they have a damaging effect. Rooted in pioneering research from the Institut Pasteur and built by Argobio, Enodia, through its Sec61 platform, is advancing a pipeline initially focused on inflammation, immunology and oncology, with additional opportunities in virology. For additional information please visit:Morgane SchwenzerSusan SharpeSource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit