Enlivex Announces Positive Interim Data – Statistically Significant 47.0% Durable and Persistent Pain Reduction At Six Months, in Patients with Moderate to Severe Knee Osteoarthritis

Nes-Ziona, Israel, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced positive interim six-month efficacy data from the Phase I stage of its randomized, multi-country Phase I/II Allocetra™ trial in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis.

Key highlights:

Statistically significant 47.0% average reduction of reported pain (P=0.0001) compared to average pain level at baseline

46% improvement in joint function and 40% improvement in joint stiffness

83% of the patients were still considered as responders to treatment 4 after 6 months

after 6 months No serious adverse events

Efficacy continues to display strong persistence and durability over time, maintaining the 3-month positive effect

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D, CEO of Enlivex, commented, “We are very excited about the 6-month interim results. The substantial and persistent pain reduction in these patients following AllocetraTM treatment is extremely important. We believe patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis seek treatment offering an immediate, durable and marked improvement in their pain and function, and we believe these results, together with our previously reported Phase I interim results of patients measured three months following the administration of Allocetra™ injections, demonstrate the potential for Allocetra™ to be such a treatment. Our recruitment efforts for the Phase II stage of this trial are going according to plan, and we remain fully committed to assessing Allocetra’s novel mechanism of action as a treatment alternative for patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis.”

The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial consists of two stages. The first stage, which was successfully completed, was a Phase I safety run-in, open-label dose escalation phase to characterize the safety and tolerability of Allocetra™ injections to the target knee in order to identify the dose and injection regimen for the subsequent Phase II stage described below. This second stage is progressing along the previously announced timeline, and the Company currently expects a topline data readout from the Phase I/II trial by the third quarter of 2025.

The Company previously announced positive 3-month interim safety and efficacy results for the first 12 patients treated in the Phase I stage. The previously announced data demonstrated a marked statistically significant improvements in all key efficacy endpoints, including 50%1 average pain reduction and 42% and 37% improvement in functionality and stiffness, respectively, compared to the baseline2. All 12 patients in the Phase I stage completed the assessment at 6 months following the last injection3, and the data from such assessments showed a statistically significant 47.0% average reduction of reported pain (P=0.0001), compared to the pain level at baseline. The reported reduction in pain was consistent with the data from the WOMAC questionnaire used to assess function and stiffness, in addition to pain, which showed a 51.2% reduction in the WOMAC pain, a 46% improvement in WOMAC function and a 40% improvement in WOMAC stiffness. Similar to the 3-month interim analysis for the Phase I data, 83% of the patients were still considered as responders to treatment4. The 6-month interim results have remained consistent with the results reported at 3 months, indicating a durable and substantial improvement in pain and functional capacity up to 6 months following the last injection. Safety profile of Allocetra™ was also consistent with previous report as well, with no serious adverse events while transient events of discomfort/pain or swelling in the knee following injection were reported, mostly mild in severity.

The trial is currently enrolling patients into the Phase II stage, which is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. In addition to evaluating safety, this blinded randomized second stage is statistically powered to assess the efficacy of Allocetra™ injections into the knee. The trial’s key efficacy end points will evaluate joint-pain and joint-function in comparison to placebo at three months, six months and 12 months post treatment.

ABOUT KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

Osteoarthritis is by far the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million Americans and more than 300 million individuals worldwide. About half of knees with ACL injuries develop osteoarthritis within 5 to 15 years. 78 million Americans are projected to have osteoarthritis by the year 2040. Symptomatic knee osteoarthritis is particularly prevalent and disabling, with 40% of men and 47% of women developing knee osteoarthritis in their lifetimes. Osteoarthritis accounts for over one million hospitalizations annually in the United States, primarily for total joint replacement. The burden of osteoarthritis is enormous, and the need for treatments that reduce pain and attendant disability for persons with osteoarthritis is critical. There are currently no medications approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that have been demonstrated to arrest, slow or reverse progression of structural damage in the joint.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/.

1 Percent reduction calculated per patient and then averaged for all patients.

2 Function and stiffness were assessed via Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC) questionnaire.

3 One patient received a steroid injection to the target knee 2 months prior to assessment

4 According to the OMERACT-OARSI criteria (Outcome Measures in Arthritis Clinical Trials-Osteoarthritis Research Society International)

5 Source: The Arthritis Foundation, Disease modification in osteoarthritis; pathways to drug approval, Katz et. Al., Osteoarthritis and Cartilage Open (2) (2020)