ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 14.3 months as 1st-line therapy in patients with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial

6-month improvement in median progression-free survival vs. pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU is the first HER2-directed therapy to delay disease progression over standard of care in a Phase III trial in this setting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive results from the DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus global standard of care (platinum-pemetrexed doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab) as a 1st-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-mutant non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Results were presented today during the Presidential Symposium at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC26) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Seoul, South Korea (abstract #PL03.08).

In the primary endpoint of PFS, ENHERTU monotherapy significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 37.0% versus pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.63; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.50-0.79; p<0.0001). Median PFS was 14.3 months with ENHERTU compared to 8.3 months for pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). A favorable PFS trend was seen for ENHERTU across key subgroups, including the prespecified stratification factors of brain metastases, liver metastases, smoking status, HER2 mutation status (exon 19 or exon 20), and de novo or recurrent disease.

Objective response rate (ORR) with ENHERTU was 70.0% versus 44.5% with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. Median duration of response (DoR) for ENHERTU was 13.4 months and 9.7 months with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy.

Julia Rotow, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and lead investigator of the trial, said: “HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer is an aggressive disease with limited responses to current 1st-line standard of care, and many patients experience disease progression within a year of starting treatment. With seventy percent of patients responding and a median progression-free survival of 14.3 months, trastuzumab deruxtecan has the potential to become an important new 1st-line treatment option for these patients.”

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “DESTINY-Lung04 is the first Phase III trial to demonstrate superior progression-free survival versus the global 1st-line standard of care in patients with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer. These results add to the growing body of evidence supporting ENHERTU as an important treatment for patients with HER2 alterations and underscore its potential role at the time of metastatic diagnosis, when treatment has the greatest opportunity to improve outcomes.”

John Tsai, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: “ENHERTU was the first HER2-directed medicine and antibody drug conjugate approved for patients with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer and has become a second-line standard-of-care treatment. The progression-free survival benefit of six months and strong response rates seen in DESTINY-Lung04 reinforce the importance of targeting HER2 directly in these patients and support the potential of ENHERTU in the 1st-line setting where delaying disease progression for as long as possible is a critical goal.”

Summary of results: DESTINY-Lung04i Efficacy measure ENHERTU (5.4mg/kg; n=227) Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy (n=227) PFSii Median PFS, (months) (95% CI) 14.3 (12.4-16.5) 8.3 (7.0-9.9) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 0.63 (0.50-0.79) p-value p<0.0001 ORRii,iii ORR(%) (n)

(95% CI)iv 70.0% (159) (63.6-75.9) 44.5% (101) (37.9-51.2) CR, % (n) 1.8% (4) 1.8% (4) PR, % (n) 68.3% (155) 42.7% (97) Median DOR, (months) (95% CI) 13.4 (10.4-17.2) 9.7 (7.0-11.1) PFS2iii,v Median PFS2, (months) (95% CI) 22.7 (20.3-26.3) 17.3 (15.6-21.8) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 0.80 (0.62-1.02) OSvi Median OS, (months) (95% CI) 29.3 (26.2-33.4) 33.1 (27.7-40.7) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 1.15 (0.88-1.52) CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; DOR, duration of response; ORR, objective response rate; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-free survival; PR, partial response i Analysis was based on a data cut-off (DCO) of 9 June 2026; median duration of follow-up was 21.6 in the ENHERTU arm and 20.4 months in the pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy arm. At DCO, 40 patients (17.7%) remained in the ENHERTU arm and 10 patients (4.5%) in the pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy arm. ii Assessed by BICR iii Assessed by investigator iv ORR is (CR + PR); includes unconfirmed responses v PFS2 is defined as the time from randomization to second progression (earliest progression event following first subsequent therapy) or death vi At DCO, overall data maturity for OS was 46.9% and no formal hypothesis testing was performed; formal hypothesis testing will be performed at the second interim analysis and final analysis

At the time of analysis, the overall survival (OS) data were 46.9% mature and no formal hypothesis testing was performed. While there was no observed benefit in OS, varied and imbalanced subsequent therapy patterns between arms may limit the interpretation of this result. Imbalances include greater use of HER2-directed therapies in the pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy arm versus the ENHERTU arm (48.0% vs 23.3%) and limited use of subsequent immunotherapy plus chemotherapy in the ENHERTU arm (23.8%).

The safety profile of ENHERTU observed in DESTINY-Lung04 was generally consistent with its known profile with no new safety concerns identified.

Despite longer treatment exposure in the ENHERTU arm (median 12.3 months versus 7.1 months), Grade 3 or higher treatment related adverse events (AEs) were comparable between ENHERTU and pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy (34.1% in the ENHERTU arm and 33.6% in the pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy arm). The most common Grade 3 or higher AE occurring in 5% or more of patients treated in both arms was neutropenia (occurring in 11.1% of patients in the ENHERTU arm and 14.1% in the pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy arm). Interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis events occurred in 20.8% of patients treated with ENHERTU as determined by an independent adjudication committee. The majority of ILD or pneumonitis events were low Grade (Grade 1 [n=7; 3.1%] or Grade 2 [n=30; 13.3%]). There were five Grade 3 (2.2%), one Grade 4 (0.4%) and four Grade 5 (1.8%) ILD events in the ENHERTU arm.

ENHERTU is approved to treat patients with previously treated metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, and to treat patients with HER2-positive solid tumors, including HER2-overexpressing metastatic NSCLC, who have received prior treatment and who have no satisfactory treatment options.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Enhertu U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for:

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer

- As neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) Stage II or III breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP)

- As adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment





- As neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) Stage II or III breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP) - As adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

- In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy





- In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test - As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy





- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting - As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.





- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen





- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including severe, life-threatening, and fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks. In the adjuvant HER2+ breast cancer setting, if drug-induced ILD is suspected, rule out radiotherapy-related pneumonitis. If only radiotherapy-related pneumonitis is suspected, consider interruption of ENHERTU for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue ENHERTU for Grade ≥3.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 8.0 months (range: 0.6 to 33.8). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, ILD occurred in 4.4% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.7 months (range: 1.1 to 6.0). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1 patient (0.3%) treated with ENHERTU followed by THP.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1% of patients.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), decreased neutrophil count occurred in 79% of patients. Median time to first onset was 22 days (range: 5 to 994). Twenty-nine percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Febrile neutropenia was reported in 2.6% of patients.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 58% of patients. Seventeen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 42 days (range: 11 to 165). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 0.9% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVD through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVD was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), LVEF decrease was reported in 11% of patients, of which 2.1% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, LVD was reported in 1.3% of patients, of which 0.3% were Grade 3.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 39% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (43%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab intravenously every 3 weeks in 431 patients in DESTINY-Breast07 (n=50), and DESTINY-Breast09 (n=381). Among these patients, 86% were exposed for >6 months and 73% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (79%), nausea (74%), increased alanine aminotransferase (65%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (63%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), decreased platelet count (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (31%), decreased weight (28%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), increased blood bilirubin (23%), and abdominal pain (22%).

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast11

The safety of ENHERTU followed by THP was evaluated in 320 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) early breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 4 cycles followed by THP for 4 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 5.6 months (range: 0.7 to 9.1) for patients who received ENHERTU followed by THP.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients receiving ENHERTU followed by THP, including COVID-19 (0.9%) and ILD/pneumonitis (0.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.6% of patients, including ILD/pneumonitis and death not otherwise specified (1 patient each).

In patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, the permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 1.3%, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 0.6%. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count and COVID-19. Dose reductions of ENHERTU occurred in 2.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (83%), increased alanine aminotransferase (79%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (74%), decreased white blood cell count (67%), nausea (65%), peripheral neuropathy (59%), diarrhea (59%), decreased neutrophil count (58%), alopecia (48%), fatigue (41%), decreased lymphocyte count (40%), rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (30%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (29%), vomiting (29%), stomatitis (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).

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